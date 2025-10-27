Eric Trump Reveals Tragic Details Of Mom Ivana's Last Moments

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Losing a loved one is never easy, but to be the one who finds them dead is a traumatic event only few can comprehend. For Eric Trump, that pain became a reality when he discovered his mother, Ivana Trump, had passed away at her Manhattan residence in July 2022. In a memoir released in October 2025, "Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation," Donald Trump's youngest son recounted the devastating memory forever etched in his mind: discovering his mother in the aftermath of her death.

It was reported that Ivana lost her life at 73 following a fall, but very few details were ever made public about what had actually happened inside her home that day. According to an excerpt from Eric's memoir, he was the very first person of the family to see Ivana after her fatal fall. "I sat in silence. She was gone," he wrote, adding, "But I couldn't really grieve yet. Her fall down the staircase had left a gruesome trail of blood. I sat and slowly, carefully, cleaned her blood off the stairs, in the house she called a home for many years."

He also admitted that alcohol likely played a part in her fall and addressed the rumors about his mother's alcohol problem, writing, "It's true that my mom had an alcohol problem later in life." Eric added that he hoped no one would reduce Ivana down to her heartbreaking death or define her by her problems. If anything, Eric's memoir revealed he clearly had the utmost respect for his mother and the woman she was.