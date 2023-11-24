What Eric Trump's Childhood With Donald Was Really Like

Donald Trump's relationship with his five children is a complex one, to say the very least. They were all born at different stages of his life and during different marriages to boot. Donald's kids range from Donald Trump Jr., his oldest child with Ivana Trump, who turns 46 in 2023, to 17-year-old Barron Trump, whom the former president shares with his current wife, Melania Trump. Donald's older kids grew up knowing him as an ambitious businessman, while Barron spent his tween years in the White House as his dad held the highest office in the land.

Eric Trump falls squarely somewhere in the middle. Neither the namesake nor the new generation, the second Trump son still holds an important position as executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Essentially, Eric helps open and oversee new Trump properties worldwide, particularly golf courses, hotels, and the Trump Winery in Virginia. When he's not working, Eric often accompanies his father to various fundraisers and rallies or spends family time with his wife, journalist Lara Trump, and their two children, Luke and Carolina Trump.

As for what was it like growing up as the child of a feared real estate developer and future president, well, it wasn't exactly the hard-knock life, but on the other hand, the Trumps weren't the Cleavers either. Still, Eric is proud of his famous father and the values Donald instilled in him throughout his life.