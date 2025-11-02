Trump Cabinet Member Scott Bessent's Unexpected History With King Charles & Camilla

King Charles has met every U.S. president at least once since he was a young lad of 10 and Dwight D. Eisenhower visited his mum (that's the late Queen Elizabeth II to the rest of us). More recently, Charles politely stroked Donald Trump's ego during his September 2025 visit to the U.K., but he might actually have preferred to be chatting up the president's treasury secretary. Odd as it may seem, the king has been quite close to Scott Bessent since 1990, through a rather fortunate family connection. While attending a conference in South Carolina, the then-Prince of Wales stayed at the historic Roper House in Charleston, which was owned by Bessent's cousin Richard Jenrette. He introduced his cousin to the royal, and so began a fast friendship that endures to this day.

While they might not seem to have much in common on the surface — Charles is 15 years older than Bessent and lives an ocean away from him — the two bonded over their mutual love of architecture. Naturally, when you grow up around palaces or antebellum Southern homes, that's to be expected. More significantly, though, the two men were also living secret lives they were tired of hiding, and each helped the other accept their truth.

The future king was well into his relationship with future queen, and former mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles, much to the dismay of royal fans still mourning the loss of Princess Diana. Meanwhile, Bessent was in a same-sex relationship at a time when gay couples were expected to stay in the closet. The unlikely friends' willingness to help each other out ultimately changed the way the world saw both of them.