King Charles' Plan To Stroke Trump's Ego During UK Visit Plays Right Into Donald's Extravagant Tastes

While Donald Trump's signature ranting and raving has reportedly had King Charles III anxious for his visit for months, the highly anticipated day is nearly here. Windsor Castle is getting prepped for Trump's state visit later this week. And, from the sound of it, the royal family knows the secret to making a meeting with Trump go well: treating him like a king will get you everywhere.

Between relentlessly adding gold decor to every corner of the White House, his fixation on building a ballroom, and his general behavior, it's clear that "king" is a title Trump covets. Unfortunately, he was born in the wrong country and into the wrong family to have that particular honor bestowed upon him. Yet, the royal family seemingly knows that giving Trump a glimpse of Windsor Castle's famed pomp and circumstance works in their favor. "We're buttering up to him," royal historian Robert Lacey told the Associated Press. He explained, "He wouldn't come to Britain if he wouldn't have the chance to stay at Windsor Castle, probably pay homage to the (late) queen he admires so much, and to meet the king." Trump had his first state visit to the U.K. back in 2019. This time around, the U.K. is seeking a fair trade relationship with the U.S. and support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. In order to get what they desire, they're prepared to give Trump what he desires: some ego stroking and a taste of royal life.