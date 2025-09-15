King Charles' Plan To Stroke Trump's Ego During UK Visit Plays Right Into Donald's Extravagant Tastes
While Donald Trump's signature ranting and raving has reportedly had King Charles III anxious for his visit for months, the highly anticipated day is nearly here. Windsor Castle is getting prepped for Trump's state visit later this week. And, from the sound of it, the royal family knows the secret to making a meeting with Trump go well: treating him like a king will get you everywhere.
Between relentlessly adding gold decor to every corner of the White House, his fixation on building a ballroom, and his general behavior, it's clear that "king" is a title Trump covets. Unfortunately, he was born in the wrong country and into the wrong family to have that particular honor bestowed upon him. Yet, the royal family seemingly knows that giving Trump a glimpse of Windsor Castle's famed pomp and circumstance works in their favor. "We're buttering up to him," royal historian Robert Lacey told the Associated Press. He explained, "He wouldn't come to Britain if he wouldn't have the chance to stay at Windsor Castle, probably pay homage to the (late) queen he admires so much, and to meet the king." Trump had his first state visit to the U.K. back in 2019. This time around, the U.K. is seeking a fair trade relationship with the U.S. and support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. In order to get what they desire, they're prepared to give Trump what he desires: some ego stroking and a taste of royal life.
Charles seemingly knows how to win Trump over
The palace seems steadfast in its strategy to maintain its relationship with Donald Trump. "It seems almost crude, but it's almost exactly that," director of the British Foreign Policy Group, Evie Aspinall, told NPR, noting, "the U.K. knows that its leverage in its soft power when it comes to Trump comes through the royal family — he has a long affiliation and a kind of affinity to the royal family." Newcastle University British history researcher Martin Farr told the Associated Press that while plenty has changed since Trump's last state visit, the royals' confidence in their ability to win him over with legendary royal lavishness remains high. He explained, "A new Trump presidency, a new prime minister, a different government, but the same sense of panic and the same feeling that the biggest lever we can pull with this president is to flatter him and to try and connect him with something he seems genuinely to be impressed by, which is monarchy..."
King Charles has met quite a few U.S. presidents. And, he doesn't seem blinded to Trump's uniqueness. He reportedly couldn't stop laughing at one of Trump's weirdest moments: his "They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats" assertion about immigrants in Ohio during the 2024 presidential election. So, Charles seemingly has Trump's number. If he can show Trump the sheen of his metaphorical crown and remember that the president's ego knows no bounds, this state visit is sure to be a success for the U.K.