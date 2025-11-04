What Happened To The Tool Time Girl From Home Improvement?

Inspired by Tim Allen's stand-up comedy act, "Home Improvement" made its TV debut on ABC in 1991. Ostensibly a family sitcom, Allen starred as Tim Taylor, a husband and father who hosted his own DIY home-improvement show, "Tool Time." Part of the action took place on the set of the show within the show, where the self-proclaimed "Tool Man" bantered with taciturn sidekick Al (played by Richard Karn) and the "Tool Time" girl.

The first "Tool Time" girl was named Lisa, played by none other than Pamela Anderson, who went on to experience a stunning transformation over the years. Anderson appeared in most of the first season's episodes, but when the second season arrived, her presence became sporadic. There was a very good reason for that; she'd been cast in "Baywatch" and was juggling her "Home Improvement" gig with her other role as lifeguard CJ Parker. That eventually led her to leave "Home Improvement," and viewers were introduced to a second "Tool Time" girl: Heidi Keppert, played by Debbe Dunning, who remained a fixture on the show until its conclusion in 1999.

While Dunning remains best known for her six seasons on the show, her career since then has taken her in some unexpected directions. Fans of the show who wonder what the cast of "Home Improvement" looks like today can discover what's up with Dunning by reading on.