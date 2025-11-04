The Short Life And Tragic Death Of George H.W. And Barbara Bush's Daughter Pauline

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before they became one of America's most recognizable political couples, George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush had an epic love story and were young parents who were trying to build a life in Texas. While their life looked normal on the outside, they went through a tragic event of the death of their daughter, Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush. The strain of this stressful period took a toll on Barbara, so much so that her hair began turning white. Even though it was rarely talked about, this loss became a part of their lives and stayed with them. George H. W. opened up to "ABC News," saying, "I was very close to her," while Barbara added that Robin "adored him."

Robin was born on December 20, 1949, just five days before Christmas. Her parents named her after Barbara's mother, Pauline Robinson Pierce, who died earlier that year in a car accident. The family soon moved from California to Midland, Texas, as George H. W. pursued his business career. Robin was the Bushes' second child and only daughter at the time. She grew up between her older brother, George W. Bush, and her younger brother, Jeb Bush. In a personal letter (via X) written years later, George H. W. recalled, "There was about her a certain softness. She was patient." He added, "Her hugs were just a little less wiggly."

Barbara also shared memories of Robin's gentle nature. During an interview on the "Today Show," she called her daughter Robin "an angel to me," adding that the loss never changed the love she still carried in her heart. Even though many years have passed, Robin's memory lives on in her family's story. So, without further ado, here's what we know about the short life and tragic death of Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush.