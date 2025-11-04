The Short Life And Tragic Death Of George H.W. And Barbara Bush's Daughter Pauline
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Before they became one of America's most recognizable political couples, George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush had an epic love story and were young parents who were trying to build a life in Texas. While their life looked normal on the outside, they went through a tragic event of the death of their daughter, Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush. The strain of this stressful period took a toll on Barbara, so much so that her hair began turning white. Even though it was rarely talked about, this loss became a part of their lives and stayed with them. George H. W. opened up to "ABC News," saying, "I was very close to her," while Barbara added that Robin "adored him."
Robin was born on December 20, 1949, just five days before Christmas. Her parents named her after Barbara's mother, Pauline Robinson Pierce, who died earlier that year in a car accident. The family soon moved from California to Midland, Texas, as George H. W. pursued his business career. Robin was the Bushes' second child and only daughter at the time. She grew up between her older brother, George W. Bush, and her younger brother, Jeb Bush. In a personal letter (via X) written years later, George H. W. recalled, "There was about her a certain softness. She was patient." He added, "Her hugs were just a little less wiggly."
Barbara also shared memories of Robin's gentle nature. During an interview on the "Today Show," she called her daughter Robin "an angel to me," adding that the loss never changed the love she still carried in her heart. Even though many years have passed, Robin's memory lives on in her family's story. So, without further ado, here's what we know about the short life and tragic death of Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush.
The shocking diagnosis that changed everything
In early 1953, when Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush was about three years old, her parents noticed something was wrong. During an interview with the "Today Show," Barbara Bush recalled that the usually active little girl appeared listless. Barbara explained, she "didn't want to do anything, just wanted to rest, go out and watch cars go by." She also began showing unexplained bruises. Barbara initially assumed Robin had spring fever and took her to a doctor in Texas.
The doctor ran tests that revealed the shocking news. Robin's white-blood-cell count was far beyond normal. The diagnosis was leukemia, a word little understood in those days. In the aforementioned interview, Barbara opened up. When asked, "What do you do for leukemia?" the doctor said, "You don't do anything, she's going to die." In 1953, childhood leukemia was virtually untreatable, so this was essentially a death sentence. According to "Barbara Bush: A Memoir" (via The Washington Post), "Her (the doctor's) advice was to tell no one, go home, forget that Robin was sick, make her as comfortable as we could, love her — and let her gently slip away."
The Bushes refused to give up on her
Unwilling to give up on little Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush, the Bushes took her to New York City for treatment. They admitted her to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where her father's family had connections. The doctors were shocked by how advanced her leukemia was, as her white blood cell count was the highest they had ever seen in a child. Robin spent the next seven months in the hospital, receiving frequent blood transfusions and bone marrow tests.
During the "Today Show" interview, Barbara Bush recalled, "They took bone marrow tests, which were painful." She opened up, "A lot of blood. They put her on chemo, and poor Gampy (George H. W. Bush), every time she got a blood transfusion he'd have to leave the room." As per Barbara's memoir, Robin had to be awake as doctors pushed long needles into her bone to extract marrow, leaving her at times "panicked, crying," as described by George H. W. Bush.
Barbara stayed by Robin's bedside while George H. W. moved between New York and Texas to keep his business going. George H. W. revealed in a letter (via The Atlantic), "Someone had to look into Robin's eyes and give her comfort and love." He added, "And somehow, Paul, I didn't have the guts." Every morning back in Midland, George H. W. would visit a church to pray for his daughter before flying back to New York. At one point, friends called George H. W. after hearing a radio host claim that a doctor in Kansas had found a cure for leukemia. George H. W. spent hours reaching the doctor. However, it turned out to be an unproven drug that offered no real hope.
Her final moments
After months of treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush's leukemia briefly went into remission. Robin had gained some strength and was able to visit her family homes and meet her brothers, family, and friends. However, not long after, her health worsened, and she even got pneumonia.
This time, the disease was more aggressive than before. She was on oxygen, her legs were bruised, and painful sores had appeared across her torso. Doctors suggested another operation, asking George H. W. Bush if they should proceed. As per "Barbara Bush: A Memoir" (via The Atlantic), he said, "No, we've done enough to her." "We thought it was time to let her go," he explained.
During Robin's final moments, Barbara was holding her little girl. She explained on the "Today Show," "I was combing her hair and holding her hand." She added, "I saw that little body, I saw her spirit go." In "Looking Forward" (via L.A. Times), George H. W. Bush explained how faith gave him and Barbara the strength to deal with Robin's illness. "Barbara and I sustained each other," he wrote, "but in the end, it was our faith that truly sustained us, as gradually but surely, Robin slipped away."
How the family coped with the loss
During an interview with the Washington Post in 1999, President George W. Bush spoke about the day he learned his sister had died. Although he knew Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush was sick, his parents hadn't told him about the seriousness of her condition, given his young age. He remembered seeing his parents' vehicle pull up outside the school and thinking he saw Robin sitting in the back seat. He opened up, "I run over to the car and there's no Robin. And they had not told me she had passed away." Barbara recalled, "That's when we told him." She added, "In the car." George W. Bush kept asking his parents, "Why didn't you tell me?" This question stayed with the family for years to come.
During an interview with "ABC News," the female icon, Barbara Bush, shared that after Robin's death, all the emotions she had held back came rushing in. In her memoir, Barbara wrote, "Many times he (George H. W. Bush) held me in his arms and let me weep myself to sleep." As reported by the Washington Post in 2018, Barbara Bush reflected that the tragedy, which often drives couples apart, had instead brought her and George H. W. closer together. Barbara leaned on her son George W. during the tough period. However, she soon realized that she needed to heal when she heard the little boy tell his neighbor that he couldn't go play with them as he needed to stay and play with his mother.
After Robin's death, George H. W. Bush longed to have another daughter. In a personal letter he wrote shortly after her passing (via X), he said, "We need a girl. We had one once ... but she is still with us. We can't touch her, and yet we can feel her." This wish came true six years later when George H. W. and Barbara welcomed their daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch in 1959.
Turning grief into purpose
After Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush's death, her remains were donated to medical research. The Bushes made this decision in hopes that the disease would be better understood, which in turn could help save another child. While on the "Today Show," when asked about donating Robin's body, Barbara Bush said, "It wasn't hard. I think it made Gampy (George H. W. Bush) and me feel something good is coming out of this precious little life."
As reported by the L.A. Times, the Bush family used the Bright Star Foundation, which was founded in Robin's memory, to fund leukemia research, raise awareness, and support young patients. In 2004, Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center opened a pediatric cancer clinic named the Robin Bush Child and Adolescent Center in Robin's honor. This outpatient clinic provides treatment and support for children battling cancer.
Years later, President Bush publicly honored Robin's legacy in a heartfelt way. As reported by CBS News, in 2013, he shaved his head in solidarity with a two-year-old Secret Service agent's son who was battling leukemia. In photos (via X), he is seen smiling with the young boy on his lap in a touching gesture to show support.