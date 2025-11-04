Lindsey Vonn Is Clear As Ice About Her Thoughts On Donald Trump
Many thought President Trump's final day in the White House in January 2021 would be the end of his political career, but he proved unstoppable when he ran again three years later. Equally unstoppable, American skiing champ Lindsey Vonn is looking to compete in her fifth Winter Olympics in 2026 at an age (41) when most top athletes are looking at retirement. But these two masters of the comeback have yet to meet in person — and that might not change even if Vonn achieves her goal.
Back in 2017, Trump declared that pro athletes should be fired if they refused to stand for the national anthem before games, which prompted a number of championship teams to turn down the traditional invite to the White House. Vonn, who was preparing to qualify for the 2018 Games in PyeongChang at the time, was approached by CNN to see if she would go if asked. Her response was as icy as the snowy mountains she conquers. "Absolutely not," Vonn said. "I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president. ...I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."
The Alpine powerhouse, who took home a bronze medal in South Korea to add to the gold and bronze she won in Vancouver, made good on her promise. Trump did indeed invite all of Team USA to the People's House, but Vonn declined, along with a number of other athletes. Some claimed scheduling conflicts, while others, including figure skater Adam Rippon, made it clear they had no interest in meeting the divisive commander-in-chief.
Vonn is keeping her plans quiet for now
Following her Olympic success in 2018, Lindsey Vonn withdrew from competition, and it was assumed she had hung up her skis for good. After all, she was already the first American woman to win gold in downhill racing. Vonn had also sustained multiple injuries in her long career that left her with considerable pain. But a partial knee replacement in 2024 restored both Vonn's mobility and her competitive spirit, and she hopes to add to her medal count on the Italian slopes in winter 2026.
Fox News recently approached Vonn about the possibility she might get a second invite to the Trump White House. "First of all, I just want to say that every Olympic athlete from Team USA is normally invited... it has nothing to do with if you win a medal or not," she began. "I'm not going to answer that question because — I'm just not going to answer it. I want to keep my passport." It was a more diplomatic answer than the one she gave eight years earlier, but her meaning was clear. Donald Trump has a history of meltdowns when faced with dissent, and he tends to lash out at those who dare to oppose him. He disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House visit in 2018 because they wouldn't promise all players would salute the flag. Who's to say the president wouldn't find a way to keep a star skier from getting to a major competition if she said something that wounded his pride? With just months to go before what will likely be her final Olympics, Vonn isn't taking any chances.