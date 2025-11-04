Lindsey Vonn Is Clear As Ice About Her Thoughts On Donald Trump

Many thought President Trump's final day in the White House in January 2021 would be the end of his political career, but he proved unstoppable when he ran again three years later. Equally unstoppable, American skiing champ Lindsey Vonn is looking to compete in her fifth Winter Olympics in 2026 at an age (41) when most top athletes are looking at retirement. But these two masters of the comeback have yet to meet in person — and that might not change even if Vonn achieves her goal.

Back in 2017, Trump declared that pro athletes should be fired if they refused to stand for the national anthem before games, which prompted a number of championship teams to turn down the traditional invite to the White House. Vonn, who was preparing to qualify for the 2018 Games in PyeongChang at the time, was approached by CNN to see if she would go if asked. Her response was as icy as the snowy mountains she conquers. "Absolutely not," Vonn said. "I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president. ...I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

The Alpine powerhouse, who took home a bronze medal in South Korea to add to the gold and bronze she won in Vancouver, made good on her promise. Trump did indeed invite all of Team USA to the People's House, but Vonn declined, along with a number of other athletes. Some claimed scheduling conflicts, while others, including figure skater Adam Rippon, made it clear they had no interest in meeting the divisive commander-in-chief.