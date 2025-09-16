Trump Makes It Clear He Can't Handle The Hate Ahead Of UK Visit & A Meltdown Seems Imminent

Donald Trump's signature ranting and raving apparently has King Charles nervous for Trump's upcoming state visit, and Trump was in fine form before he left for the U.K., seemingly showing that King Charles should be anxious about Trump's state of mind. Before leaving the White House, Trump took questions from reporters, and he got irritated by some of them. He was asked about the money that he and his family have made since he's become president again; he didn't like that one. Trump's estimated net worth has gone up by $3 billion in 2025.

Trump was also asked about U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's statement that she would be going after hate speech, which some saw as an attack on free speech. Even Trump supporter Megyn Kelly called out Bondi's statement. But instead of giving context to what Bondi meant and confirming rights of free speech, Trump told the ABC News reporter, "We'll probably go after people like you because you treat me so unfairly. ... You have a lot of hate in your heart," via YouTube.

Some people on social media saw it as an unacceptable threat to the reporter. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, "Basically Trump wants to silence press and people for stuff he doesn't like." And progressive news outlet "The New York Independent" responded to Trump's comments to the reporter on X by saying, "Trump is like a crazy uncle standing in the front yard screaming nonsense at passers by."