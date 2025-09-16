Trump Makes It Clear He Can't Handle The Hate Ahead Of UK Visit & A Meltdown Seems Imminent
Donald Trump's signature ranting and raving apparently has King Charles nervous for Trump's upcoming state visit, and Trump was in fine form before he left for the U.K., seemingly showing that King Charles should be anxious about Trump's state of mind. Before leaving the White House, Trump took questions from reporters, and he got irritated by some of them. He was asked about the money that he and his family have made since he's become president again; he didn't like that one. Trump's estimated net worth has gone up by $3 billion in 2025.
Trump was also asked about U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's statement that she would be going after hate speech, which some saw as an attack on free speech. Even Trump supporter Megyn Kelly called out Bondi's statement. But instead of giving context to what Bondi meant and confirming rights of free speech, Trump told the ABC News reporter, "We'll probably go after people like you because you treat me so unfairly. ... You have a lot of hate in your heart," via YouTube.
Some people on social media saw it as an unacceptable threat to the reporter. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, "Basically Trump wants to silence press and people for stuff he doesn't like." And progressive news outlet "The New York Independent" responded to Trump's comments to the reporter on X by saying, "Trump is like a crazy uncle standing in the front yard screaming nonsense at passers by."
Donald Trump could face awkward questions about Jeffrey Epstein during his visit
King Charles apparently has a plan to stroke Donald Trump's ego during the state visit, but it might not be enough to counter the backlash that Trump is expected to get during his trip. A giant photo of Trump with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was installed outside Windsor Castle. The U.K. based "Everyone Hates Elon" group put up the massive, crowd funded banner of the two men together. It has since been taken down, but it seems to show the mood of some people in the U.K. over Trump's visit. There are also planned protests in both Windsor and London.
One particularly touchy subject that could come up during his visit that seems almost certain to cause a reaction from Trump: Trump's past BFF behavior with the disgraced Prince Andrew who also associated with Epstein. Trump has shown frustration that people are continuing to ask him about Epstein, and our guess is that the royal family also doesn't want that topic brought up either. Peter Mandelson, U.K. ambassador to the U.S., was fired after the depth of his reported association with Epstein came to light.
Trump has been lashing out at reporters lately, and just before his trip to the U.K., Trump sued The New York Times, some of its writers, and Penguin Random House for $15 billion over statements that he felt were false.