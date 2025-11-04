Johnny Galecki And Ex Alaina Meyer Had A Jaw-Dropping Age Gap
During his tenure starring as Leonard Hofstadter in "The Big Bang Theory," actor Johnny Galecki underwent a remarkable transformation, going from nerd archetype to sought-after hunk. Of course, there was the nearly two-year long relationship between Galecki and co-star Kaley Cuoco, which ended in 2009. About a decade later, in 2018, Galecki began to date much younger model and influencer, Alaina Meyer. During their two-year stint together, the couple welcomed son Avery Orbison Galecki in 2019, a momentous occasion which they marked with a sweet Instagram post. However, the duo split in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the relationship feeling like a bit of a blip, it was easy to miss the glaring 22-year age gap between the two.
While they were together, Meyer, who was born in 1997, was in her early 20s and Galecki was approaching his mid-40s, having been born in 1975. Of course, this isn't the wildest age disparity to have ever occurred, but it is noteworthy. The pair have remained fairly quiet about the reasons for the split, and have continued to co-parent their son since going their separate ways. Johnny has a history of being an incredibly private person, especially in relationships, but that hasn't stopped him from making headlines. Even with a move out of California and a break from acting, Johnny has still found ways to seemingly stay in the spotlight.
Johnny Galecki has moved on from Alaina Meyer and Hollywood
It appears as if fatherhood was the chosen path for Johnny Galecki after his time on "The Big Bang Theory" ended. In 2024 it was revealed that Johnny had secretly married Morgan Galecki in an interview with Architectural Digest. Though Morgan was pregnant at the time of the interview, she gave birth to daughter Oona Evelena Galecki before the article went to print. The notoriously guarded Johnny admitted that, "I think this is the first interview I've agreed to do in almost four years," but he simply wanted to show off the work of his interior design team.
Within the interview, Johnny discussed his desire to get away from Hollywood and settle down in Nashville, Tennessee. "I never felt like much of an Angeleno," Johnny divulged before explaining that the choice to land in Nashville was based on instinct. "Everywhere I looked, around here, felt like the scene of a future memory."
While Morgan and Johnny appear to be enjoying their life away from the bustle of the film industry, they still manage to keep an active presence on social media. Johnny's Instagram is littered with posts of the blended family touring Disney attractions, hanging out in nature, and enjoying each other. Although, due to the private nature of their relationship, there's no word on what, if any, sort of age gap Johnny and Morgan might have.