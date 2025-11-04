Johnny Galecki And Ex Alaina Meyer Had A Jaw-Dropping Age Gap

During his tenure starring as Leonard Hofstadter in "The Big Bang Theory," actor Johnny Galecki underwent a remarkable transformation, going from nerd archetype to sought-after hunk. Of course, there was the nearly two-year long relationship between Galecki and co-star Kaley Cuoco, which ended in 2009. About a decade later, in 2018, Galecki began to date much younger model and influencer, Alaina Meyer. During their two-year stint together, the couple welcomed son Avery Orbison Galecki in 2019, a momentous occasion which they marked with a sweet Instagram post. However, the duo split in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the relationship feeling like a bit of a blip, it was easy to miss the glaring 22-year age gap between the two.

While they were together, Meyer, who was born in 1997, was in her early 20s and Galecki was approaching his mid-40s, having been born in 1975. Of course, this isn't the wildest age disparity to have ever occurred, but it is noteworthy. The pair have remained fairly quiet about the reasons for the split, and have continued to co-parent their son since going their separate ways. Johnny has a history of being an incredibly private person, especially in relationships, but that hasn't stopped him from making headlines. Even with a move out of California and a break from acting, Johnny has still found ways to seemingly stay in the spotlight.