Whatever Happened To Jonathan Galecki After The Big Bang Theory Ended?

The hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" ended in 2019 and was responsible for launching its core cast to global stardom. Melissa Raunch went on to headline her own show after "The Big Bang Theory, while Jim Parsons narrated "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff show, "Young Sheldon." Similarly, Mayim Bialik's life was never the same after becoming a household name, and fellow costar Kaley Cuoco underwent a stunning transformation after dipping her toes in production while working on the HBO hit series "The Flight Attendant." However, unlike his "The Big Bang Theory" castmates, who largely remained in the public eye, Johnny Galecki seemingly vanished from the silver screen after 2019.

Advertisement

When "The Big Bang Theory" ended, the actor was in a very different mindset. He had no intention of quitting acting and was looking forward to his next gig. "There's no plan, but there's a personal hope on my part," he told Parade about joining "Roseanne" spinoff show, "The Conners." However, he did agree that "The Big Bang Theory" shouldn't go on past season 12: "I don't know if that would have been a great idea." He shared that ending at a great spot was better than letting it go downhill first and then being forced to end. A lot has changed since 2019, and for Galecki, his role in "The Conners" was one of his last on-screen appearances. The actor has shifted his focus to working behind the camera, in addition to moving out of Hollywood.

Advertisement