Tragic Details About Robert Irwin

It seems as though Robert Irwin has always been photographed smiling. As he's gotten older, the young zookeeper has certainly made a name for himself as an accomplished photographer, "Dancing With the Stars" contestant, and host of "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" He's even been granted groundbreaking titles, like Global Ambassador for Prince William's Earthshot Prize in 2024. Amid all these career achievements, the wildlife photographer's persistent can-do attitude still left him beaming from ear to ear. With such a joyous front, one might mistake Irwin's bubbly personality for someone who has lived a life of comfort and ease, but under the surface of his glowing persona is a history of tragedy and strife.

From a very young age, Irwin experienced unimaginable grief with the sudden loss of his father, Steve Irwin. Since joining "Dancing With the Stars," Irwin has reflected on the hardships he's faced throughout his life. In a moment of vulnerability, Irwin shared on his TikTok in October 2025, "I've been thinking a lot about the highs and the lows, the grief, the way my mom has helped me navigate that." As always, when faced with the mounting pressure and pain of his personal life, Irwin found a glimmer of hope, writing in his caption, "Tough week. Emotional week. Beautiful week."