Andrew's Life In His New Home Won't Come Without Royal Comforts

Since Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was stripped of his royal title, his stately life has been cut back significantly. No longer will Andrew be the Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy; his brother, King Charles III, is removing his final military title. Above all else, the disgraced former Duke of York — who was accused of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal in recent years — is being booted from his Windsor residence, the Royal Lodge. Andrew will reportedly be relocated to one of the properties within the Sandringham Estate, but not without several royal luxuries, despite his lack of a royal title.

Tina Brown, a royal biographer and former editor-in-chief of Tatler, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker, revealed in her Substack, Fresh Hell, that the king will fund an über-comfortable lifestyle for Andrew after his move to Sandgrinham. "Charles, I am told, is not looking to punish his pampered brother to the point, he says, that he can't 'cope,'" she wrote. "He's more aware than anyone that Andrew has been served all his life by a cook, a butler, and a valet who used to accompany him on foreign trade trips, lugging a six-foot-long ironing board through the lobby of five-star hotels."