Andrew's Life In His New Home Won't Come Without Royal Comforts
Since Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was stripped of his royal title, his stately life has been cut back significantly. No longer will Andrew be the Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy; his brother, King Charles III, is removing his final military title. Above all else, the disgraced former Duke of York — who was accused of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal in recent years — is being booted from his Windsor residence, the Royal Lodge. Andrew will reportedly be relocated to one of the properties within the Sandringham Estate, but not without several royal luxuries, despite his lack of a royal title.
Tina Brown, a royal biographer and former editor-in-chief of Tatler, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker, revealed in her Substack, Fresh Hell, that the king will fund an über-comfortable lifestyle for Andrew after his move to Sandgrinham. "Charles, I am told, is not looking to punish his pampered brother to the point, he says, that he can't 'cope,'" she wrote. "He's more aware than anyone that Andrew has been served all his life by a cook, a butler, and a valet who used to accompany him on foreign trade trips, lugging a six-foot-long ironing board through the lobby of five-star hotels."
Andrew's exile will be comfortable, but isolating
Although Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will have a full set of staff and ample space in one of the many large properties at the 20,000-acre Sandringham estate, royal experts believe life will be desolate for the ex-royal. "It's going to be a lonely life for him," an insider told The Telegraph. "It's a working farm, so there are always people around – but they are staff, and he's not someone who has a track record of being friendly with servants." It sounds like Andrew might only have the company of the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, which he shared with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson — Ferguson will reportedly not be accompanying Andrew to Sandringham, despite previously living with him at Royal Lodge.
Perhaps Andrew is finished with the U.K. altogether. Royal experts have predicted Andrew's potential move out of his home nation. One place that is possibly at the top of his list is a 16,000 square foot palace in Abu Dhabi, which has been offered to the former prince by the president of the United Arab Emirates and friend of Andrew's, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to The Sun. The move would ensure the utmost privacy, according to an employee of the palace. "The public are not allowed in and there are cameras which log every vehicle which approaches," they said. It sounds like a perfect hideaway for a disgraced royal.