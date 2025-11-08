Tragic Details About Bette Midler's Life

The #MeToo movement took the internet by storm when thousands of individuals banded together to raise awareness for sexual assault survivors. Among the many names that shared powerful and harrowing stories online was Bette Midler. It wasn't the first time that she had detailed her experience. Midler had previously told the story of her assault in 1991 while being interviewed by Barbara Walters, but her story, like many others, revealed a painful reality. According to the "First Wives Club" actor, she had been set to film an interview with Geraldo Rivera early in Midler's career, in the 1970s. During the production, Midler spoke to Rivera and the producer, before the pair, as Midler alleges, drugged and assaulted her. The star resurfaced her accusations against the TV personality and producer in a since-deleted November 2017 post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Tomorrow is my birthday, I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me," she wrote in her tweet, "Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this." Attached to the tweet was a video of Midler's interview with Walters, where the actor described the attack in detail. Midler's tweet was spurred on by Rivera's support of TV personality Matt Lauer, who was among the accused in the #MeToo movement, support that Rivera has since rescinded. A month following Midler's demand for an apology, Rivera tweeted, "Although I recall the time @BetteMidler has alluded to much differently than she, that does not change the fact that she has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me, for in the very least, publicly embarrassing her all those years ago. Bette, I apologize."