Johnny Depp Had A History Of Legal Troubles Before Infamous Amber Heard Trial

In April 2022, Johnny Depp's legal troubles reached headlines around the globe as details about his tumultuous and allegedly violent relationship with actor Amber Heard took hold of the courtroom and many people's screens. While Depp's bad boy image may have previously been excused as part of the actor's Hollywood persona, the unforgettable Depp v. Heard trial broke cracks in that narrative and shed light on previous legal battles.

In 2015, Depp and Heard broke Australian law by flying two dogs by private jet into the country. Australia has a strict quarantine law in place to prevent animal-spread infections that are foreign to the animals on its continent. In light of this law, the couple was accused of attempting to smuggle the Yorkshire terriers into Australia, resulting in further investigation by the Agricultural Department. The case became even more complicated when neither the "Rango" actor nor his wife declared the animals. Authorities were tipped off after a photo of the pups was posted to social media by a local groomer. When faced with legal action, Depp and Heard agreed to send the animals home to the United States.

A few years later, Depp found himself in more legal trouble when a lawsuit was filed against him by two former bodyguards. The employees of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star alleged that between April 2016 and January 2018, they were not fairly compensated for their work. In the lawsuit, the bodyguards also alleged a difficult relationship between themselves and their employer.