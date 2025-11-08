Johnny Depp Had A History Of Legal Troubles Before Infamous Amber Heard Trial
In April 2022, Johnny Depp's legal troubles reached headlines around the globe as details about his tumultuous and allegedly violent relationship with actor Amber Heard took hold of the courtroom and many people's screens. While Depp's bad boy image may have previously been excused as part of the actor's Hollywood persona, the unforgettable Depp v. Heard trial broke cracks in that narrative and shed light on previous legal battles.
In 2015, Depp and Heard broke Australian law by flying two dogs by private jet into the country. Australia has a strict quarantine law in place to prevent animal-spread infections that are foreign to the animals on its continent. In light of this law, the couple was accused of attempting to smuggle the Yorkshire terriers into Australia, resulting in further investigation by the Agricultural Department. The case became even more complicated when neither the "Rango" actor nor his wife declared the animals. Authorities were tipped off after a photo of the pups was posted to social media by a local groomer. When faced with legal action, Depp and Heard agreed to send the animals home to the United States.
A few years later, Depp found himself in more legal trouble when a lawsuit was filed against him by two former bodyguards. The employees of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star alleged that between April 2016 and January 2018, they were not fairly compensated for their work. In the lawsuit, the bodyguards also alleged a difficult relationship between themselves and their employer.
Depp's previous legal run-ins foreshadow behavior detailed in the infamous trial
In the bodyguards' 2018 lawsuit against Depp, the two former employees detailed unsettling situations with the actor, even categorizing their conditions under Depp's employ as hostile and unsafe. On occasion, the bodyguards were asked to protect Depp against himself. The lawsuit alleged that Depp's ongoing use of illegal substances complicated their roles. They claimed that their employer was typically the one whom they would have to correct, sometimes physically, making them feel more like babysitters than hired muscle. The bodyguards also detailed the dangerous use of substances and firearms on the Depp compound, which classified it as a toxic work environment under California state law. The case was settled out of court.
These allegations were reminiscent of a 1989 assault case the actor pled guilty to when he was 25 years old. Following a hotel party in Vancouver, Depp overreacted during a disagreement with a security guard, which resulted in Depp physically attacking him. Though the charges were ultimately dropped, the "Alice in Wonderland" actor's lawyer said that Depp regretted his actions.
In 1994, Depp was arrested in New York City for criminal mischief. Police escorted him out of the Mark Hotel after trashing his room during a fight with then-girlfriend, Kate Moss. He was released with a nearly $10,000 fine. As a deeper dive is taken into the "Hollywood Vampires" bandmate's background, a pattern of violence and bad behavior emerges. This explosive past adds a confusing twist to the transformation of Johnny Depp into a cool-headed, smooth-spoken man on trial in 2022.