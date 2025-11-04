Dick Cheney Took Plenty Of Shots At Donald Trump Over The Years

Dick Cheney, who served as vice president under George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84. As of this writing, Donald Trump has not posted anything about Cheney's death on social media. This might be because Cheney and Trump, even though they were both Republican politicians, didn't always see eye to eye. And Cheney had made his dislike of Trump clear, particularly after the events of January 6, 2021, and when Trump couldn't publicly admit that he'd lost the 2020 election. Cheney also didn't seem to care for the feud between Trump and his daughter Liz Cheney, the former Republican representative for Wyoming.

A couple of months before the 2024 election, Cheney confirmed that he would be voting for Trump's opponent Kamala Harris. With his endorsement of Harris, Cheney gave his explanation as to why he didn't want Trump as president, stating, "In our nation's 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again" (via NBC News).

Cheney wanted people to join him in putting the country over any political party, and Trump wasn't happy with this take. In response to Cheney's endorsement of Harris, Trump posted on Truth Social, "Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter."