The Most Brutal Moments In Donald Trump And Liz Cheney's Feud
There's truly no love lost between Donald Trump and Liz Cheney. Despite a major fallout with the Republican party and the loss of her Congressional seat, Cheney has continued to do all she can to end Trump's political career from the sidelines. Trump, for his part, doesn't back down from his critics either, which has led to a brutal, long-term feud between the two that has gotten personal and given audiences plenty of big moments.
One of the most recent and frankly scary moments was Trump declaring that Cheney should be executed by firing squad. Yep, you read that right. It's a continuation of a long run of banter between the two fighting over foreign wars, guns, and other differences. While speaking alongside Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona, Trump addressed a comment to Cheney, in a video posted by Mail News, saying: "She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face." The part about the nine barrels is a reference to a firing squad execution that can't be overlooked.
Cheney responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, reposting the video and captioning it saying: "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala."
Liz Cheney took a shot at Trump's spray tans
The whole reason for Liz Cheney's support flip and personal stance against Donald Trump is because she believes he is a major threat to the United States. Cheney spent her entire political career up to this point as a staunch Republican and has the family history to root herself firmly within the party. This was something she brought up in a rally in Ripon, Wisconsin, while also making sure to take a shot at the former president's appearance.
"I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray tanning," Cheney said while on stage (via Alex Cole on X, formerly Twitter), taking a shot at his orange complexion and obvious use of spray tanning products. Wisconsin is the state where the Republican Party was founded, making her appeal to voters in the battleground state a statement to traditional Republicans that this is not the way forward.
The former president, of course, had to respond to the jab. He let loose in a long stream-of-consciousness post on Truth Social. "Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative. The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs, ILLEGALLY DESTROYED & DELETED all documents, information, and evidence. Her father, Dick, was a leader of our ridiculous journey into the Middle East, where Trillions of Dollars were spent, millions of people were killed – and for what? NOTHING! ... [they are] suffering gravely from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Good Luck to them both!!!" This made it pretty obvious how quickly her dig at Trump's spray tan sent him spiraling.
The 'Orange Jesus' part of her book
Donald Trump isn't the only Republican who Liz Cheney has taken issue with following her congressional defeat. She blasted nearly the entire party for being "enablers and collaborators" who "were willing to violate their oath to the Constitution out of political expediency and loyalty to Donald Trump" in her new book "Oath and Honor" (via CNN.) In it, she refers to Donald Trump as "the most dangerous man to ever inhabit the Oval Office." But it was her descriptions of the way people in the party reacted to Trump that were most interesting. According to Cheney, people condemned him and then fell back in line with his claims, seemingly over and over again.
She eventually details the events leading up to the January 6th event, describing when party members were encouraged to sign onto electoral vote objection sheets. Mark Green of Tennessee apparently signed all of the papers, and allegedly said, "The things we do for Orange Jesus." Green denied the comment unequivocally, but the nickname from Cheney's book stuck for opponents of the former president and ended up being a sweet burn in the saga of their feud.
Treason, memes, and unstable adults
Memes have started beef online before, but in this case, it simply continued one that was already ongoing. A tweet began going around that said "Elizabeth Lynne Cheney is guilty of treason" and "retruth if you want televised military tribunals," something Trump decided to repost on X, formerly known as Twitter (via Meidas Touch). It fell in line with his previous comments that Cheney and other Jan. 6 committee members should be prosecuted for withholding testimony from the investigation. Some people took offense to the former president sharing the meme on his profile (since this was before his ban from the platform), and Cheney's response was nothing short of volatile.
"Donald — This is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult — and are not fit for office," she responded on X to the shared screenshot. This came on the heels of her taking shots at the former president centered on the D-Day invasion. In the ad, Cheney says "America deserves a president as good and steadfast as our nation, a president of character, driven by a noble purpose, one who honors the sacrifices of our troops. Not a man consumed by spite, revenge, and self-pity."
A spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, responded to Cheney's post by saying she "has decided not to seek treatment for Trump Derangement Syndrome" (via The Hill). Even if Cheney is taking aim at Donald Trump from the sidelines, they seem to like dragging her back into the fight.
The Cheney-Bush splice photo
Donald Trump and Liz Cheney's beef devolved even further after Trump was banned from X. A bizarre Photoshopped image was circulated on the platform by a Trump-affiliated political action committee that appeared to show Liz Cheney and George W. Bush's faces spliced together. While the former president was not the one to directly release it thanks to his ban due to the events of the January 6 Capitol Riots, it was still linked back to his campaign.
Cheney's father, Dick Cheney, served as the vice president for George W. Bush from 2001 through 2009. Cheney responded to the picture with her own post. "I like Republican presidents who win re-election," she wrote.
This was a brutal dig at Trump, who lost his re-election bid, and it also served as praise for Bush and her father who won their bid in 2004. It was a weird and wild twist in the feud between the two. Trump went on to put the photo on-screen during a rally in Georgia, and it was reposted with a link for campaign donations online.
It got personal enough for family too
Donald Trump bringing up George W. Bush wasn't the only time he brought up Liz Cheney's past in their feud. Her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, came out to endorse Kamala Harris and support his daughter's fight against the MAGA faction of the Republican Party.
This got him blasted by Trump on Truth Social, with the former president posting: "Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races!" A 'RINO' is a term that stands for 'Republican In Name Only' and is used to refer to a Republican who no longer conforms to party ideals.
That, of course, wasn't the end of Trump's post. It continued by bringing up Dick's hawkish war stance, blaming the former vice president for the debacle in the Middle East, and referring to Kamala Harris as "Comrade Kamala." The statement that set Trump off came from Dick rather than Liz this time. "In our nation's 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump." Dick had said via Newsweek. At least he didn't end up bringing Donald Trump's family into the fight.