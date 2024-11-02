The Most Brutal Moments In Donald Trump And Liz Cheney's Feud

There's truly no love lost between Donald Trump and Liz Cheney. Despite a major fallout with the Republican party and the loss of her Congressional seat, Cheney has continued to do all she can to end Trump's political career from the sidelines. Trump, for his part, doesn't back down from his critics either, which has led to a brutal, long-term feud between the two that has gotten personal and given audiences plenty of big moments.

One of the most recent and frankly scary moments was Trump declaring that Cheney should be executed by firing squad. Yep, you read that right. It's a continuation of a long run of banter between the two fighting over foreign wars, guns, and other differences. While speaking alongside Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona, Trump addressed a comment to Cheney, in a video posted by Mail News, saying: "She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face." The part about the nine barrels is a reference to a firing squad execution that can't be overlooked.

Cheney responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, reposting the video and captioning it saying: "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala."

