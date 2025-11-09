Home Improvement's Patricia Richardson Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Bold Hair Transformation

One of the most beloved sitcoms of the '90s starred Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson as parents to three rowdy sons on "Home Improvement." Richardson played matriarch Jill Taylor, who sometimes felt like she was raising four boys, based on her husband's antics. While her hairstyle wasn't nearly as iconic as Jennifer Aniston's "The Rachel" look on "Friends," audiences came to recognize Richardson based on her brunette bob with bangs.

However, the veteran actress looks much different from her "Home Improvement" days. In 2023, she attended a SAG-AFTRA event and was photographed rocking long, white hair — a total 180 from how audiences knew her. The new style worked for her, but it did make her appear completely unrecognizable at first glance. Even her IMDb profile photo features her with the new 'do. Richardson, along with the rest of the women from "Home Improvement," is aging like fine wine.

Araya Doheny/Getty

Richardson began growing her hair out and keeping it natural back in 2020. "Ok here we have covid hair grow out. Just don't want to cut it! So.... new covid fashion raccoon hair?" she captioned on Instagram. Comments on the post were overwhelmingly positive, with people saying her new look was gorgeous.