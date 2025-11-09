Tragic Details About The Death Of Robert De Niro's Grandson, Leandro
In July 2023, the worst had come true for Robert De Niro and his family. The esteemed actor and director's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez had passed away due to an overdose. The son of De Niro's adopted daughter, Drena De Niro, De Niro Rodriguez was only 19 years old when his body was discovered inside a New York apartment. Police ruled his death an overdose, just months after Akira Stein, daughter of Chris Stein (the co-founder of the band Blondie), had also passed due to an overdose. The deaths were considered linked in the investigation led by police, which later led to the 2023 arrest of Sofia Marks, the woman who had sold the drugs to the teens. However, the investigation didn't end there, and in October 2025, a tragic break was made in the case.
Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas were arrested and charged for selling counterfeit pills to laced with fentanyl. The 5 defendants are allegedly linked to a criminal network that produced thousands of the opioid pills sold all around New York City. This heartbreaking revelation reveals the dangerous reaches of the ongoing opioid epidemic, as drugs across the country continue to be laced with powerful dosages of fentanyl. Through the investigation, the police also recovered messages that noted the threats of the laced pills even before they fell into the hands of the young teen.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Messages months before De Niro's grandson's death called for a warning
In December 2022, Akira Stein allegedly messaged John Nicolas, one of the men arrested for the production of the pills, warning him of the dangers of the laced drugs. Six months prior to her fatal overdose in May 2023, Stein texted Nicolas, telling him that she had overdosed. "You're totally protected can't find the batch everything's okay just letting you know," (via New York Post) she had supposedly texted him. The singer's daughter continued, "Like I barely did anything and I know my tolerance," before allegedly adding, "Just warn customers in batch might be extra strong."
These messages, released in October 2025, come after a July 2025 Instagram post with Drena De Niro and her father, Robert De Niro. Shared to the Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Foundation's social media page, a foundation created by Drena in 2025, the pair reflect on Leandro's passing. In the heartfelt and painful video, the beloved filmmaker recalled the phone call his daughter had with him telling him the news of his grandson's passing, describing it as the worst call he ever got in his life. He continued, "A thing like this happens, you wish: what could I have done?" The question hung heavy in the air as the grandfather shook his head and looked down at the ground.