Tragic Details About The Death Of Robert De Niro's Grandson, Leandro

In July 2023, the worst had come true for Robert De Niro and his family. The esteemed actor and director's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez had passed away due to an overdose. The son of De Niro's adopted daughter, Drena De Niro, De Niro Rodriguez was only 19 years old when his body was discovered inside a New York apartment. Police ruled his death an overdose, just months after Akira Stein, daughter of Chris Stein (the co-founder of the band Blondie), had also passed due to an overdose. The deaths were considered linked in the investigation led by police, which later led to the 2023 arrest of Sofia Marks, the woman who had sold the drugs to the teens. However, the investigation didn't end there, and in October 2025, a tragic break was made in the case.

Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas were arrested and charged for selling counterfeit pills to laced with fentanyl. The 5 defendants are allegedly linked to a criminal network that produced thousands of the opioid pills sold all around New York City. This heartbreaking revelation reveals the dangerous reaches of the ongoing opioid epidemic, as drugs across the country continue to be laced with powerful dosages of fentanyl. Through the investigation, the police also recovered messages that noted the threats of the laced pills even before they fell into the hands of the young teen.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).