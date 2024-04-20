Who Are Robert De Niro's 4 Grandchildren?

Robert de Niro officially became a father of seven when he welcomed his youngest daughter Gia Virginia with partner Tiffany Chen. The actor, best known for his roles in films such as "The Irishman" and "The Godfather Part II," has two children from his marriage to ex-wife Diahnne Abbott: daughter Drena and son Raphael. He also has twin sons with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith named Aaron and Julian. Additionally, de Niro welcomed two kids with his second wife, Grace Hightower: son Elliot and daughter Helen. De Niro has spoken out about the challenges of being a parent in several interviews. "Sometimes I don't think people really know what being a good father is. ... You know you have a responsibility," he told Access Hollywood in 2023. "But look, it's a mystery. It's a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best."

In addition to being a proud dad, the "Taxi Driver" star is also a grandfather of four children: Leandro, who was born to Drena and her ex-partner Carlos Rodriguez in 2003, as well as Nicholas, Gabriella, and Alexandria, whom Raphael shares with his first wife, Claudine. In a devastating twist, Leandro died on July 2, 2023, after suffering an accidental drug overdose. He was 19 years old. In a statement, de Niro said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss and asked for their family's privacy as they mourned Leo's death. He later reflected on his heartbreak in a candid interview with People, admitting how deeply the loss affected him.