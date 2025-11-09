Haley Joel Osment Had A Close Bond With Bruce Willis Before Tragic Health Diagnosis

It's impossible to think of '90s horror movies and not picture "The Sixth Sense." Haley Joel Osment was only 10 years old when he shared the screen with acting legend Bruce Willis — and he easily held his own. They played child psychologist and patient in M. Night Shyamalan's twisty mystery, and quickly developed a strong bond both on and offscreen.

In 2022, Willis' family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that drastically affects a person's ability to communicate, be it speaking, reading, or writing. Because of the diagnosis, Willis had to retire from acting. His health condition affected family, friends, and fans, but it also took its toll on his former co-stars, like Osment, who stayed in touch with Willis years after "The Sixth Sense" wrapped.

While appearing on "The Adam Carolla Show" in 2024, a now grown up Osment shared that Willis would actually leave him voicemails at his family's house when he was in elementary school and high school, just checking in. "He and I got to spend a lot of time together doing this extensive press tour in Japan for like two years after that movie came out," Osment reminisced. "So, he was a really good guy and it's just a brutal, brutal break what happened to him." It's pretty amazing that someone who is an A-lister in Hollywood would still take the time to see how his child co-star was doing long after the fanfare of the movie ended.