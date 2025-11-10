Before And After Photos Of The Stranger Things Cast From Season 1 To Now Are Jaw Dropping

Nearly a decade since the July 2016 premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things," it was revealed in 2025 that the long-awaited fifth and final season was dropping that November and December. The one-of-a-kind series shook audiences from the first episode and has been garnering huge viewership ever since. Following a group of pre-teen kids in the '80s as their world gets flipped upside down by the disappearance of their close friend, they — along with their siblings, parents, and others in town — discover an entire science fiction plot, including the existence of a child with superpowers. Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, professionally known as the Duffer Brothers, are the minds behind the project, and crafted an impeccable cast of young actors who effortlessly acted their hearts out season after season. However, as breaks between seasons grew longer and longer, there was no denying that the actors were getting older with every new episode that was dropped.

As the cast grew up in front of and behind the camera, the characters showed obvious jumps in time despite the plot's yearly leap in storytelling. As such, looking back at the start of the series to 2025, the actors have not gone through merely a five-year difference as the season number would suggest, but instead a nearly 10-year difference! Full-grown adults now, some with college experience and others with full-on families at this point, the "Stranger Things" stars are nearly unrecognizable.