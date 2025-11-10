Before And After Photos Of The Stranger Things Cast From Season 1 To Now Are Jaw Dropping
Nearly a decade since the July 2016 premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things," it was revealed in 2025 that the long-awaited fifth and final season was dropping that November and December. The one-of-a-kind series shook audiences from the first episode and has been garnering huge viewership ever since. Following a group of pre-teen kids in the '80s as their world gets flipped upside down by the disappearance of their close friend, they — along with their siblings, parents, and others in town — discover an entire science fiction plot, including the existence of a child with superpowers. Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, professionally known as the Duffer Brothers, are the minds behind the project, and crafted an impeccable cast of young actors who effortlessly acted their hearts out season after season. However, as breaks between seasons grew longer and longer, there was no denying that the actors were getting older with every new episode that was dropped.
As the cast grew up in front of and behind the camera, the characters showed obvious jumps in time despite the plot's yearly leap in storytelling. As such, looking back at the start of the series to 2025, the actors have not gone through merely a five-year difference as the season number would suggest, but instead a nearly 10-year difference! Full-grown adults now, some with college experience and others with full-on families at this point, the "Stranger Things" stars are nearly unrecognizable.
Millie Bobby Brown has had more than just a glow up
Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the superpower-gifted character Eleven, joined the cast of "Stranger Things" when she was only 11 years old. In the nearly ten years since the show's start, Brown swapped out her brown locks for blonde, looking totally elevated along with rocking full-glam makeup looks.
Outside of her glow up, the actor has dipped her toes in the world of business with her skin care and leisure wear line. She's also had some personal developments, including getting married in 2024 and becoming a mom in 2025!
Finn Wolfhard ditched his iconic curly mop
Finn Wolfhard plays Mike in "Stranger Things" and was 13 years old when the show premiered. His mop of dark curls were one of his most recognizable features. In 2025, at 22 years old, Wolfhard ditched his locks for a shorter look and flashed some scruff on red carpets.
Wolfhard has spread his wings since his Netflix debut, moving from acting to music with bands Calpurnia, The Aubreys, and his eponymous musical act. He also dabbled in directing and screenwriting, releasing his directorial debut "Hell of a Summer" in 2025 and, later that same year, announcing that he and his father were adapting Bob Mehr's The Replacements biography into a script.
Noah Schnapp tested a new hair cut in his college era
Noah Schnapp was around 11 years old when he started his role as Will Byers in "Stranger Things." Hitting the Hollywood scene with a swooped Justin Bieber-like haircut, the actor has certainly moved away from that look with a darker hair color in 2025.
Along with his richer locks, Schnapp sports a new style that lets his curls poke through. The actor has primarily kept quiet on the acting front since joining the Netflix cast because he's reportedly been in school! Studying at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the "Stranger Things" star is set to graduate in 2026, per LinkedIn.
Caleb McLaughlin is unrecognizable with his incredible transformation
The oldest of the cast of young kids, Caleb McLaughlin was 14 when "Stranger Things" released in 2016, but already had a couple years performing in "The Lion King" on Broadway under his belt. 24 years old leading up to the Season 5 premiere, the actor who brings Lucas to life took on a totally sophisticated and mature look with an incredible wardrobe makeover.
His beard, pierced ears, and more adult roles have really introduced audiences to the grown McLaughlin, who has acted alongside stars like Glenn Close, LaKeith Stanfield, and Idris Elba. He's not only a powerhouse in the world of Hollywood, but a true fashion icon.
Gaten Matarazzo has tamed his curls since the start of the show
Like Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo was already a bit of a star by the time he was brought on to portray Dustin in "Stranger Things," having debuted on Broadway at just 8 years old. Matarazzo, 23 at the time of Season 5's release, has totally refined his image with neater curls, dark framed glasses, and shaped eyebrows.
With some of his boyish looks still shining through in his great smile, the star hasn't completely abandoned his original image, but has instead opted for a more polished look. Matarazzo returned to his roots between shooting seasons of "Stranger Things," joining the casts of "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Sweeney Todd" on Broadway.
A more rugged look for Joe Keery forgets his clean cut ways
Who says you have to be a teen to play a teen? Joe Keery was 24 when Season 1 of "Stranger Things" released, playing the beloved character Steve Harrington. A 33-year-old in 2025, the star has taken on quite a different look.
Moving away from his typically coiffed hair, Keery has been styling a textured cut with some scruff in contrast to his previously clean-shaven face. The new look comes with Keery's expanding music career. Performing under the stage name Djo, the actor has played around the country and world between "Stranger Things" seasons.
Natalia Dyer defies time with her ageless look
Natalia Dyer, 21 in 2016, has not aged a day with her impeccably clear complexion and soft warm curls. The actor has proven that age truly is just a number and that time doesn't mean a thing, looking just as she did when the series premiered nearly a decade later.
Dyer's smoother hairdo brings a level of maturity to her look, especially with its better blended highlights. Outside of her stunning looks, the star has a love story for the ages; she has "Stranger Things" to thank for it, since it was on set where she met long-term boyfriend Charlie Heaton.
Charlie Heaton's leaned into his signature look
Charlie Heaton was cast in "Stranger Things" as Jonathan Byers, 22 at the time of the premiere. Back then, the actor had a clean-shaven look and a mop of somewhat unruly brown hair. His image perfectly fit the role of his character, and seemingly matched with the actor's low-key personality outside the show too.
In the years since then, Heaton peppered his strong jawline some light scruff. He's done away with his longer locks, snipping them down for a straight cut and bangs. Despite the near-decade long difference, the actor's looks have maintained their artfully messy styling.
David Harbour has embraced salt-and-pepper facial hair
The community grouch, Jim Hopper, is played by "Stranger Things" star David Harbour, who was in his early forties when he landed the role. At the time, Harbour had a gruff and rugged look to his image, with a beard and simple short hairstyle.
But, as the actor's career has seen a huge boom following "Stranger Things," entering into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars Universe, and the DC Universe, his image has taken on a more unique look. Flaunting some wild wisps to his hair, a thicker mustache, and a little more salt and pepper in his facial hair, Harbour's appearance gives the look of a redefined actor.
Winona Ryder has aged like fine wine
Winona Ryder has starred as devoted mother Joyce Byers in "Stranger Things" since 2016. A huge star since way before the Netflix series, the actor's iconic look of moody eye makeup and luscious dark locks has become synonymous with the "Beetlejuice" star.
In 2025, Ryder flaunts a little shake-up to her look, sporting bangs and reddish highlights to her brunette hair. The warmed tone complements her fair skin and chocolatey eyes. It's Ryder's killer cheekbones that prove the actor's timeless image — a strong feature that has defined the actor's face for decades now.