Millie Bobby Brown Looks Nearly Unrecognizable After Blonde Hair Extension Transformation

Some people may be thinking that Millie Bobby Brown's new locks are a 10 out of 10, but "Stranger Things" fans probably think she's more of an 11. Brown has gone through quite an evolution since she started filming the hit Netflix series when she was just 12 years old. At the time, her character boasted a now-iconic buzz cut. These days, though, she's officially an adult, and her hair is longer than ever.

On February 19, Brown took to Instagram to ring in a milestone birthday. She posted a video of herself with her birthday cake and the caption "thx for the bday wishes ... hi 21." In the video, Brown lip syncs along to Aly & AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" while dramatically lighting her birthday candle. Brown's B-day extravaganza seemed to be built around a mermaid theme. Her heart-shaped cake was decorated to look sandy and seashell-covered, and the star sported a green dress and some very long, light blonde locks that were woven into multiple scattered fishtail braids. Her big birthday came just weeks after she got plenty of attention for debuting her new blonde mane on Instagram. And, perhaps Brown has discovered that blondes really do have more fun, as it seems that her lighter locks are here to stay.

