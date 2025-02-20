Millie Bobby Brown Looks Nearly Unrecognizable After Blonde Hair Extension Transformation
Some people may be thinking that Millie Bobby Brown's new locks are a 10 out of 10, but "Stranger Things" fans probably think she's more of an 11. Brown has gone through quite an evolution since she started filming the hit Netflix series when she was just 12 years old. At the time, her character boasted a now-iconic buzz cut. These days, though, she's officially an adult, and her hair is longer than ever.
On February 19, Brown took to Instagram to ring in a milestone birthday. She posted a video of herself with her birthday cake and the caption "thx for the bday wishes ... hi 21." In the video, Brown lip syncs along to Aly & AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" while dramatically lighting her birthday candle. Brown's B-day extravaganza seemed to be built around a mermaid theme. Her heart-shaped cake was decorated to look sandy and seashell-covered, and the star sported a green dress and some very long, light blonde locks that were woven into multiple scattered fishtail braids. Her big birthday came just weeks after she got plenty of attention for debuting her new blonde mane on Instagram. And, perhaps Brown has discovered that blondes really do have more fun, as it seems that her lighter locks are here to stay.
Millie Bobby Brown's new 'do may be a sign of things to come
The long-awaited fifth season of "Stranger Things" is rumored to be hitting Netflix in 2025, and despite speculation, Millie Bobby Brown did not leave the series' cast before its final season. Yet, when the beloved show's credits finally roll, Brown will officially be finished with the role she's been playing for nearly half her life. This mean's she'll surely be taking on some new projects. And, while her new blonde hair could be a part of Brown's style evolution, some fans think it's a hint at her next gig.
While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Brown revealed her interest in playing a fellow celeb in a biopic: pop star Britney Spears. "I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," Brown explained, adding, "Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger ... I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." When Brown debuted her very Spears-inspired hair on social media, commenters were quick to make the connection to her past comments. "Oh s***. Is she actually playing Britney?!" one Instagram-user asked. "Ready to play Britney now," said another. A third commenter insisted, "BRITNEY IS COMING." And, it seems that whether this hair is an indication of big roles to come or just a fun change, her fans are seemingly fans of the makeover.