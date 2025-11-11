Lily Allen And David Harbour Had A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew

Although Lily Allen and David Harbour married in 2020 (and separated in early 2025),we're only just now realizing they had a notable age gap. The pop singer was born in 1985, while the "Stranger Things" star was born in 1975. A 10-year age difference isn't that outlandish, especially considering how many other celebrity couples have a much larger gap, but it's still somewhat of a shock.

Allen has two daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper named Ethel and Marnie, so they were a package deal when Harbour married their mother. Harbour doesn't have children of his own, and he wasn't interested in being a parent until he met Ethel and Marnie. "I love it," he said in 2024 on the podcast "Miss Me?" about being a stepdad. "It is truly the most surprising thing and enjoyable thing I've ever done." Since Allen is the one who brought children to the relationship, it seemed like she and Harbour were much closer in age than they actually were.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, Harbour and Allen's marriage wasn't meant to last. Comments on the YouTube clip of the interview couldn't help but point out how ironic his comments were in light of all that's happened since. One person commented, "Well, this aged like milk." Another viewer quipped, "I think BBC forgot to delete this video." A third felt for what the kids were probably going through, writing, "Oh dear, all up the river now. Poor children [to be honest], they must be confused."