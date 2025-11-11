Lily Allen And David Harbour Had A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew
Although Lily Allen and David Harbour married in 2020 (and separated in early 2025),we're only just now realizing they had a notable age gap. The pop singer was born in 1985, while the "Stranger Things" star was born in 1975. A 10-year age difference isn't that outlandish, especially considering how many other celebrity couples have a much larger gap, but it's still somewhat of a shock.
Allen has two daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper named Ethel and Marnie, so they were a package deal when Harbour married their mother. Harbour doesn't have children of his own, and he wasn't interested in being a parent until he met Ethel and Marnie. "I love it," he said in 2024 on the podcast "Miss Me?" about being a stepdad. "It is truly the most surprising thing and enjoyable thing I've ever done." Since Allen is the one who brought children to the relationship, it seemed like she and Harbour were much closer in age than they actually were.
Unfortunately for everyone involved, Harbour and Allen's marriage wasn't meant to last. Comments on the YouTube clip of the interview couldn't help but point out how ironic his comments were in light of all that's happened since. One person commented, "Well, this aged like milk." Another viewer quipped, "I think BBC forgot to delete this video." A third felt for what the kids were probably going through, writing, "Oh dear, all up the river now. Poor children [to be honest], they must be confused."
Lily Allen's new album is all about her relationship woes
Lily Allen held nothing back about her love life on her album, "West End Girl," which was released in October 2025. On numerous tracks, she hinted that David Harbour cheated on her, though she doesn't specifically say his name. In the song "Tennis," Allen sang about a mystery woman named Madeline and told her partner, "If it was just sex, I wouldn't be jealous."
A few days after the album dropped, Allen dressed up as iconic literary character Madeline for Halloween, which many took to be the singer's way of facetiously addressing the cheating allegations. "Who IS Madeline though, actually?" she captioned on her TikTok showcasing her costume. Promoting the album, Allen told Perfect Magazine, "There are definitely some things that happened in my real life that are reflected on this record."
For his part, Harbour spoke with Esquire UK in an interview that was published the day after Halloween. When asked if he'd change anything over his last 50 years on Earth, the "Stranger Things" star gave a candid answer. "I would change either everything or nothing," he said. "You either accept your path completely and realize that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that." Many took this comment to be about his failed relationship with Allen.