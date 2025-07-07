Signs That Lily Allen And David Harbour's Marriage Was Never Going To Last

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One thing that no one had on their lockdown-era bingo card was Lily Allen and David Harbour deciding to get married in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator. But that's exactly what happened in September 2020. It was Allen's second marriage, but this wedding was nothing like her first. The nuptials were a pared-down, no-frills affair exemplified by the reception venue being ... an In-N-Out Burger. It was far from the romantic English church of her first wedding, but we're here for it.

The "Stranger Things" star and "Smile" singer tied the knot quickly after going official in October 2019, and Harbour later admitted he was unsure what Allen saw in him. "We met on one of them dating apps ... She claims to have fallen in love with me at first sight, but she said when I saw you I saw the biggest person I'd ever seen in my life and also the smallest person I'd ever seen in my life," he told James Corden on "The Late Late Show" in 2022. "That was what made her fall in love with me, that I was very big and very small. I don't know what that means." But sadly, after four years of marriage, Allen and Harbour's communication had gotten worse, with the pair going days without even talking.

Although the pair looked loved up when they wed, there were soon plenty of signs that these star-crossed lovers weren't going to last forever.