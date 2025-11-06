Princess Eugenie Appears Unbothered By Andrew's Title Scandal In New Photo

Despite the fact that their dad is in serious trouble, it seems that nothing will happen to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal roles now that Prince Andrew has lost his title. Still, we have to imagine that Beatrice and Eugenie are pretty distraught about what's going on with their dad — even if that doesn't mean they're on the outs with the rest of the royal family. Interestingly, though, based on a new photo of Eugenie out and about with her hubby, she doesn't seem particularly bothered by her dad's scandal.

Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations against him have gotten him stripped of his role within the royal family, as well as his royal title. And, now, there is reportedly pressure on him from both King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, to move out of his home at Royal Lodge. One would think this would have his daughters worried. From the looks of it, though, Eugenie is feeling relaxed, and for her, things look to be business as usual. Earlier this week, the princess was spotted walking with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in Notting Hill. The couple looked calm and casual, laughing together with a friend.