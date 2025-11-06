Princess Eugenie Appears Unbothered By Andrew's Title Scandal In New Photo
Despite the fact that their dad is in serious trouble, it seems that nothing will happen to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal roles now that Prince Andrew has lost his title. Still, we have to imagine that Beatrice and Eugenie are pretty distraught about what's going on with their dad — even if that doesn't mean they're on the outs with the rest of the royal family. Interestingly, though, based on a new photo of Eugenie out and about with her hubby, she doesn't seem particularly bothered by her dad's scandal.
Princess Eugenie is spotted for first time since father Andrew was stripped of his Prince title as she shares a joke with husband Jack Brooksbank in Notting Hill https://t.co/DiXSQWHna8
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 6, 2025
Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations against him have gotten him stripped of his role within the royal family, as well as his royal title. And, now, there is reportedly pressure on him from both King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, to move out of his home at Royal Lodge. One would think this would have his daughters worried. From the looks of it, though, Eugenie is feeling relaxed, and for her, things look to be business as usual. Earlier this week, the princess was spotted walking with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in Notting Hill. The couple looked calm and casual, laughing together with a friend.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may be stuck in the middle of the royal family conflict
The notion that Princess Eugenie may be feeling relaxed amidst the chaos in her family isn't just surprising because of the allegations against her father. She is also reportedly getting put in the middle of it. On the October 27 episode of her podcast, "The News Agents," journalist Emily Maitlis shared, "There was a question over whether there had been... a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying, 'You guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge, otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles." She added, "They are, at the moment, allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say, 'You know, this is going to happen.' Obviously, you can see why Andrew, as a father, would want to keep his daughters happy and keep their titles in place, come what may."
It's unclear, as of now, if anything has come of this. Either way, though, it doesn't seem like it has Eugenie too worried. Despite Andrew getting axed from the royal family, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice reportedly still stand with him. A source told Examiner, "They still love their father very much, even though they fully acknowledge he's made terrible mistakes and is now paying for them dearly."