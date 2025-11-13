Tragic Details About TLC Star Baylen Dupree

Among the very best and worst shows on TLC, "Baylen Out Loud" certainly lands on the positive side. The series debuted in January 2025, giving viewers and unfiltered look into the life of then-21-year-old Baylen Dupree. The West Virginia native first made waves in November 2021 when she took to TikTok to share her experience with Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder she was officially diagnosed with in 2020, but which she had been experiencing since childhood.

As Mayo Clinic explains, Tourette's manifests itself in a wide range of uncontrollable movements and sounds called tics. For Dupree, getting the diagnosis right before her 18th birthday unleashed, as she told People, a "disaster of emotions and confusion and hopelessness." She was bullied and tried to retreat from society, telling Teen Vogue, "I hated myself for so long, because I did not want to be who I was." Then she decided to take control of her narrative and go public in an effort to spread awareness about Tourette's.

Soon enough, Dupree had millions of followers online, which led to her TV deal. While there are plenty of TLC stars you don't hear about anymore, Dupree's goal is to help educate and inspire others for the rest of her life. "For God to be using me in this way and being this vessel for so many people is the biggest blessing in my life," she told Teen Vogue. Even so, Baylen Dupree still has to contend with struggles and tragedy in her life.