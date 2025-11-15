Tom Cruise Sends Dakota Fanning This Bizarre Gift On Her Birthday Every Year

Dakota Fanning has been in the spotlight since she melted hearts as little Lucy Dawson in 2001's "I Am Sam" alongside Sean Penn. Not only has the child-actor-turned-acclaimed-movie-star built an extensive list of credits in the industry over the past decades, but Fanning has also apparently collected quite a shoe collection along with her success. According to the actor, it is all thanks to her former co-star, Tom Cruise.

It is known that Cruise sends an annual sweet treat to everyone on his list during the holidays, but he has purportedly been specifically generous to Fanning — who played his daughter in the 2005 film "War of the Worlds" — sending her a pair of shoes on her birthday every year. "It's really as simple as that. He's just always given me shoes," she told Brittany Snow and Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in November 2025, leaving many wondering the peculiar reason.

Fanning elaborated on the "Today" show days after her "WWHL" appearance. "It's a tradition that started, I think, on my 12th birthday," said the "Vicious" actor, who was filming "War of the Worlds" when she passed the tween milestone. Fanning explained how, at the time, she was obsessed with footwear and had just grown out of the kids' size. "And so for that birthday, he gave me a pair of shoes, and he has kept the tradition going for 20 years," she said, noting that they tend to be "nice" pairs, after Craig Melvin asked if they were designer.