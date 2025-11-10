Mark Zuckerberg Gives Off Majorly Awkward Vibes In New Photo With His Wife
For someone who basically invented social media, it is incredibly ironic that Mark Zuckerberg cannot take a selfie for the life of him. While at what appeared to be the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards — where Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, won the Innovator of the Year award for philanthropy — the Facebook founder and Chan, a doctor and philanthropist, snapped a quick pic together. "Big night out," Zuckerberg captioned the photo of the pair dressed to the nines on Instagram. Chan, as stunning as ever, donned a red lip, which complemented her silver statement necklace. On the other hand, her husband, who paired black tie attire with Oakley Meta AI glasses (a bizarre choice), looked completely unnatural.
Zuckerberg's awkward smile and wide-eyed stare could not be overlooked in the comments. "What a beautiful woman and her intelligent buglike creature," one Instagram user brutally remarked. Others blamed his chunky, geometric frames. "My man, those glasses just aint it!!" they wrote. Another said, "Grown ass man with googly glasses."
Indeed, Oakley received a lot of criticism over the style of the glasses. It seemed as though many were hoping for a more chic design for such expensive frames. "I was excited for this announcement. Then I saw the frames and [was] instantly turned off," one X user commented under the brand's announcement. Someone else similarly wrote: "Excited till I saw the style, wtf were yall thinking?" So, we could blame the Oakleys for Zuck's weird selfie, but his go-to smile for photos has caught some heat before.
Mark Zuckerberg selfies sparked conspiracy theories
Unfortunately, Mark Zuckerberg has periodically fallen victim to resting uncomfortable face. Instead of a natural smirk or relaxed display of teeth, Zuck tends to go for a mechanical smile intense stare into the camera. A 2020 Reddit thread posted a perfect example from a selfie of Zuckerberg and his colleagues. "It's his lack of eyebrows and the absence of the glint in his eyes that makes it disturbing," one Reddit user pointed out. Naturally, his selfie behavior sparked a multitude of conspiracy theories that suggested the Meta CEO is either a robot or a lizard — either of which is pretending to be human.
Zuckerberg once addressed the reptilian conspiracies — which have actually plagued many celebrities, including the rumors about Justin Bieber — during a Facebook Live Q&A in 2016. "Mark, are the allegations true that you're secretly a lizard?" Zuckerberg read during his live stream. "I'm gonna have to go with 'no' on that. I am not a lizard." He may not be a lizard, but he certainly needs to address the fact that he can't take a natural selfie!