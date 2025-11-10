Mark Zuckerberg Gives Off Majorly Awkward Vibes In New Photo With His Wife

For someone who basically invented social media, it is incredibly ironic that Mark Zuckerberg cannot take a selfie for the life of him. While at what appeared to be the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards — where Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, won the Innovator of the Year award for philanthropy — the Facebook founder and Chan, a doctor and philanthropist, snapped a quick pic together. "Big night out," Zuckerberg captioned the photo of the pair dressed to the nines on Instagram. Chan, as stunning as ever, donned a red lip, which complemented her silver statement necklace. On the other hand, her husband, who paired black tie attire with Oakley Meta AI glasses (a bizarre choice), looked completely unnatural.

Zuckerberg's awkward smile and wide-eyed stare could not be overlooked in the comments. "What a beautiful woman and her intelligent buglike creature," one Instagram user brutally remarked. Others blamed his chunky, geometric frames. "My man, those glasses just aint it!!" they wrote. Another said, "Grown ass man with googly glasses."

Indeed, Oakley received a lot of criticism over the style of the glasses. It seemed as though many were hoping for a more chic design for such expensive frames. "I was excited for this announcement. Then I saw the frames and [was] instantly turned off," one X user commented under the brand's announcement. Someone else similarly wrote: "Excited till I saw the style, wtf were yall thinking?" So, we could blame the Oakleys for Zuck's weird selfie, but his go-to smile for photos has caught some heat before.