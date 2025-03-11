5 Recent Rumors About Justin Bieber We Couldn't Ignore
Justin Bieber has been a superstar since he was just 15 years old because of his smash-hit, first-ever single, "Baby." Since then, his career has gotten bigger and better, he's won two Grammy awards, and he married fellow star Hailey Bieber. In August 2024, the couple welcomed their first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, to the world. After the Biebers spent their first holiday season together as parents, a source told Page Six that the couple "couldn't be happier." Yet, some evidence that Justin is doing well has hardly stopped the rumor mill from churning. In fact, in many ways, rumors about Justin are at an all-time high.
These days, many fans are concerned about Justin, and there are quite a few reasons why. From endless gossip about the state of the singer's marriage to questions about infidelity and drug use, there is no shortage of questions surrounding the superstar. We've got all the biggest rumors about Justin that stopped us in our tracks as of late — for better or worse.
Some fans suspect a split is coming
Divorce rumors began swirling around Justin and Hailey Bieber mere months into their marriage back in 2018. These days, though, many fans believe that there are mounting signs their relationship won't last. In January 2025, a new slew of speculation started when news broke that Justin was no longer following Hailey on Instagram. This was certainly suspicious, and apparently Justin agreed. He was quick to follow his wife again, and on January 21, he took to his Instagram story to explain the odd unfollow. "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote, adding, "S*** is getting suss out here," per E! News. Beyond Justin's assertion that the unfollow was not his doing, the Biebers have been deliberate in posting about each other on social media and putting rumors to rest. Of course, the concern that they may be headed for a breakup persists.
In a 2024 interview with W magazine, Hailey opened up about the difficulties of dealing with the public frequently gossiping about the state of her marriage. "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy," she explained. While she's come to expect the gossip over time, she adds, "... I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."
His flirtatious remarks raised eyebrows
It's clear that both Justin and Hailey Bieber are trying to quell gossip about the state of their marriage. Unfortunately, Justin's Instagram behavior recently got him into hot water that went even further than divorce rumors. One comment he left on a fellow celeb's Insta post even had fans questioning whether Justin was cheating on Hailey.
On February 9, 2025, Justin's fellow former child star Keke Palmer posted a series of crop top-clad pics to Instagram. Bieber headed straight to the comment section, writing, "She said I'm poppin out" with a heart-eyes emoji. Justin and Palmer are friends, so it's safe to assume that he thought this was an innocent enough comment when he left it. Yet, many fans thought otherwise. "commenting this before Valentine's Day and posting your wife is crazy" one Instagram-user insisted. "why the h*** are you making your wife feel disrespected by popping up in the comment section of some other gorgeous woman. And especially with that ... emoji ..." wrote another. Someone else noted, "why this man always under every girls post but his wife??? He's so weird and never beating the i hate my wife allegations." All relationships are, of course, different, and fans don't know for sure if Justin's comment bothered Hailey. Still, it's clear that it didn't sit right with many people and caused plenty of commenters to question his intentions.
Did he really get a hair transplant?
When Justin Bieber first arrived on the scene back in 2009, his hair quickly became one of his defining features. Over the years, he has changed his look from his OG modified bowl cut. Yet, today, folks have been wondering if he still has the capacity for long, thick locks he once had. Rumors have been swirling that Bieber has had a hair transplant and is now debuting a new and improved hairline.
In 2024, Dr. Gary Linkov sparked conversation around Bieber's possibly-changing hairline in a viral TikTok. He compared a photo of Bieber from 2022 to a more recent pic, saying that his hairline had gotten straighter. Based on the apparent change in his hairline, Linkov suggested that he'd had cosmetic intervention. "There's no medication that's going to turn a receding hairline around ... I would say, he has likely had a hair restoration surgery," he explained. He noted that back in 2022, "He started to wear all these hats and he's covering up his hair so that it's hard to tell what was going on." Linkov noted that it could take up to a year and a half for a hair transplant to be complete. After sporting near-constant hats for quite some time, on March 10, 2025, 31-year-old Bieber was photographed out and about with a buzzcut sans hat. And, this could be the hard launch of a new hairline that aligns with Linkov's suggested timeline.
His behavior has sparked speculation about drug use
In February 2025, Justin Bieber attended an event for Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin pop-up store in Los Angeles. A video of him smiling and moving around strangely at the event went viral on TikTok and sparked concern for many fans. The comment section was flooded with worry and speculation that Justin was using drugs. "That doesn't even look like him," said one commenter. "Dude ... He's definitely using," another hypothesized with a broken heart emoji. Another wrote, "I'm 10 years sober today. I know what I see. Poor baby."
Later that month, Justin's rep told TMZ that the star was in a period of time that was "very transformative for him" and called the drug rumors "exhausting and pitiful and show[ing] that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive." On March 4, Justin took to Instagram to share an odd series of photos of himself smoking a bong on a bike. This sparked further concern among Justin's fans. Just a few days later, he posted simple text on his Instagram story that seemed to address the gossip. "We have nothing to prove today," he wrote, adding, "Nothing is owed to us, and we don't owe anyone anything" with a heart emoji, per TMZ.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
He may be making new music
It's clear that most of the rumors surrounding Justin Bieber these days are rife with worry from fans and often accusatory. Yet, there's one rumor that has Justin's fans excited. Many people are speculating that he will have new music out soon. After cancelling his tour in 2022 for health reasons, Bieber's fans have been hoping to see him return to what made him famous: his music. In January 2025, the star posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed him seemingly recording music. Just days earlier, Bieber shared what seemed to be a short sneak peek of a brand new song on his Instagram story.
Just a few months prior, music producer Mk.gee told The New York Times that he had recently been in the recording studio with Bieber. He told the outlet, "Anything that comes out of his mouth: That's pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something." Besides being featured on other artist's songs, Bieber's most recent music release was the single "Honest" featuring Don Toliver back in 2022. So, while there has been no formal confirmation that Bieber has new music coming out anytime soon, his fans are certainly hopeful.