5 Recent Rumors About Justin Bieber We Couldn't Ignore

Divorce rumors began swirling around Justin and Hailey Bieber mere months into their marriage back in 2018. These days, though, many fans believe that there are mounting signs their relationship won't last. In January 2025, a new slew of speculation started when news broke that Justin was no longer following Hailey on Instagram. This was certainly suspicious, and apparently Justin agreed. He was quick to follow his wife again, and on January 21, he took to his Instagram story to explain the odd unfollow. "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote, adding, "S*** is getting suss out here," per E! News. Beyond Justin's assertion that the unfollow was not his doing, the Biebers have been deliberate in posting about each other on social media and putting rumors to rest. Of course, the concern that they may be headed for a breakup persists.

In a 2024 interview with W magazine, Hailey opened up about the difficulties of dealing with the public frequently gossiping about the state of her marriage. "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy," she explained. While she's come to expect the gossip over time, she adds, "... I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."