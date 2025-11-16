What Happened To Queen Elizabeth's Corgis After She Died? Update On The Royal Pups

There is an extraordinary amount of protocol to be met in the event that the queen dies. The British monarchy had to deal with such an event in 2022, when their great sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96, after a 70-year reign. Aside from the daunting tasks, such as the transition of power to King Charles III, or arranging the weeks-long mourning period, there was plenty of daily normalcy that would change and affect many lives, including the royal family's furry friends. We need not forget Elizabeth's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy — two of many pets she had over the years — who also had to say goodbye to their owner. Luckily, the sweet pups found new owners within the royal family.

In 2022, it was reported that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of Sussex — took the corgis in after his mother's death. The pooches were originally a gift from Andrew in 2021, per ABC News. Since the queen's passing, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have looked after Muick and Sandy at their Royal Lodge estate, which they shared despite their 1996 divorce. In October 2025, however, Andrew gave up his royal titles after being ousted by the royal family for his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It was confirmed in the same month that the former prince and Ferguson would be exiled from their stately Royal Lodge home. Ferguson won't be joining Andrew in his new home, leaving many wondering about the fate of the corgis once again.