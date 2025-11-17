The Stranger Things Co-Star That Millie Bobby Brown Made Her Daughter's Godfather

From starting her career a 12-year-old on the brink of stardom to becoming one of the most well-known actors on TV, Millie Bobby Brown has had quite an evolution in front of our eyes — including her voyage into marriage and motherhood. The "Stranger Things" star announced the adoption of her first child with Jake Bongiovi — whom she married in May 2024 — on Instagram in August 2025. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," Brown began her message. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy." While the Netflix star has stayed mum on most details about her family of three, she did lay bare who was given the honor of being her daughter's godparent, and it's a no-brainer for "Stranger Things" fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the "Stranger Things" Season 5 Los Angeles premiere, Brown revealed that her co-star, Noah Schnapp, is her baby's godfather. Those who have been following the cast of the hit sci-fi series beyond the screen know that Brown and Schnapp are best friends. The inseparable pair met on the set of "Stranger Things" in 2015, when Brown was cast as Eleven, arguably the star of the show, and Schnapp — who has also transformed quite a bit since Season 1 — scored the role of Will Byers. Speaking on his relationship with the cast, Schnapp noted to People, "I mean, of course, Millie is my best friend for life." Thus, it was only natural that he would assume the role of godfather — and it's a job he is admittedly loving.