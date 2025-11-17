The Stranger Things Co-Star That Millie Bobby Brown Made Her Daughter's Godfather
From starting her career a 12-year-old on the brink of stardom to becoming one of the most well-known actors on TV, Millie Bobby Brown has had quite an evolution in front of our eyes — including her voyage into marriage and motherhood. The "Stranger Things" star announced the adoption of her first child with Jake Bongiovi — whom she married in May 2024 — on Instagram in August 2025. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," Brown began her message. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy." While the Netflix star has stayed mum on most details about her family of three, she did lay bare who was given the honor of being her daughter's godparent, and it's a no-brainer for "Stranger Things" fans.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the "Stranger Things" Season 5 Los Angeles premiere, Brown revealed that her co-star, Noah Schnapp, is her baby's godfather. Those who have been following the cast of the hit sci-fi series beyond the screen know that Brown and Schnapp are best friends. The inseparable pair met on the set of "Stranger Things" in 2015, when Brown was cast as Eleven, arguably the star of the show, and Schnapp — who has also transformed quite a bit since Season 1 — scored the role of Will Byers. Speaking on his relationship with the cast, Schnapp noted to People, "I mean, of course, Millie is my best friend for life." Thus, it was only natural that he would assume the role of godfather — and it's a job he is admittedly loving.
Noah Schnapp is amazed to see Millie Bobby Brown as a mom
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the November 2025 premiere, Noah Schnapp gushed about what it was like to watch his bestie, Millie Bobby Brown, become a young mom. "Aw, it's honestly the greatest joy," he said, adding of how far they have come, "It's actually crazy to me to see her grow from such a wide-eyed, innocent, young, silly girl, and now she's a mom and married. I'm just so proud of her."
While it sounds like Schnapp is the only "Stranger Things" co-star with an official title, Brown has also opened up about the rest of the cast's sweet relationships with her baby. She told Entertainment Tonight that Sadie Sink would be the best babysitter, noting something you likely didn't know about Sink: "Sadie is very, very maternal."
As for the rest of her co-stars — which include Hollywood legends like Winona Ryder and Matthew Modine, as well as fresh faces in the industry like Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer — Brown said they had just as much baby fever after meeting her daughter. "They all turn into the most gooey, soft versions of themselves, and their baby voice comes out when they're around her," said the "Enola Holmes" actor. With the cast of "Stranger Things" looking out for her, Brown's daughter is totally set for life.