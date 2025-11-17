Michelle Obama And Melania Trump Seem To Agree On This One Thing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama couldn't be more different, but as it turns out, there's one thing the two women seemingly agree on — the White House's East Wing should have been left well enough alone. President Donald Trump, however, demolished the entire thing to make room for his $300 million gold ballroom. Even worse, he didn't necessarily have to tear down the historic building to do so. "I could've built the ballroom around it," the divisive politician acknowledged on Fox News in November 2025, adding, "I didn't want to sacrifice a great ballroom for an okay ballroom by leaving it right smack in the middle."

As the renovation continued making headlines, the Wall Street Journal reported that Melania Trump apparently wasn't a fan of the East Wing demo and had, in private, confessed that she didn't think it was a good idea. Michelle, meanwhile, raised her concerns publicly, during a November 2025 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The former first lady didn't mince her words either, noting, "People have asked me how I felt about the move. What I will remind people is that house is not our house."

She and Former President Barack Obama went out of their way to preserve the history of the building during his tenure. As Michelle emphasized, "We never viewed it as our house. We were there for a time. We had a job to do. We always felt it was the people's house."