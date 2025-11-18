Heartbreaking Details About Michael Bublé's Son's Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé was quite an eligible bachelor — and, for a brief time, the crooner boyfriend of actor Emily Blunt — in his early days as a star. But the truth is, Bublé is a family man today. He married Luisana Lopilato in 2011 and has since welcomed four children with his wife: Cielo, Vida, Elias, and their eldest, Noah. In 2016, life was turned upside down for the Bublé family when the jazz singer and Lopilato received the heartbreaking news that Noah — who was 3 at the time — had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US," Bublé wrote in a post on Facebook in November 2016. The "Sway" hitmaker noted at the time that he and Lopilato would be pausing their careers to be by Noah's bedside as he underwent treatment. Bublé learned of his son's illness moments before he was set to take the stage at a London concert. "Three minutes before I came on my wife texted and told me something was wrong," he told The London Evening Standard of when doctors found the tumor. "And I just died."

Although Noah has been in remission since 2017, Bublé continues to be candid about the lasting trauma after his son's cancer diagnosis — a reaction that Stephanie Wijkstrom, a licensed family therapist, says is normal for such a difficult situation. Wijkstrom told The List that a serious diagnosis in such a young child "likely means that you as a parent will be putting on a strong face — grappling with your own grief, pain, and acceptance — while shielding your child from the very real adult worries and fears that your adult mind is facing."