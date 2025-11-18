Heartbreaking Details About Michael Bublé's Son's Cancer Diagnosis
Michael Bublé was quite an eligible bachelor — and, for a brief time, the crooner boyfriend of actor Emily Blunt — in his early days as a star. But the truth is, Bublé is a family man today. He married Luisana Lopilato in 2011 and has since welcomed four children with his wife: Cielo, Vida, Elias, and their eldest, Noah. In 2016, life was turned upside down for the Bublé family when the jazz singer and Lopilato received the heartbreaking news that Noah — who was 3 at the time — had been diagnosed with liver cancer.
"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US," Bublé wrote in a post on Facebook in November 2016. The "Sway" hitmaker noted at the time that he and Lopilato would be pausing their careers to be by Noah's bedside as he underwent treatment. Bublé learned of his son's illness moments before he was set to take the stage at a London concert. "Three minutes before I came on my wife texted and told me something was wrong," he told The London Evening Standard of when doctors found the tumor. "And I just died."
Although Noah has been in remission since 2017, Bublé continues to be candid about the lasting trauma after his son's cancer diagnosis — a reaction that Stephanie Wijkstrom, a licensed family therapist, says is normal for such a difficult situation. Wijkstrom told The List that a serious diagnosis in such a young child "likely means that you as a parent will be putting on a strong face — grappling with your own grief, pain, and acceptance — while shielding your child from the very real adult worries and fears that your adult mind is facing."
Michael Bublé says his ego was flipped on its head after son's diagnosis
Michael Bublé wasn't prepared for how much Noah's cancer diagnosis would change him as a father and a person. During a December 2023 episode of "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, the singer said, "I don't think I had context, and that was a sledgehammer to my reality ... I will never be carefree again in my life." According to Stephanie Wijkstrom, managing your child's new reality is an incentive to seek help for yourself. Ways to cope when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer can include talking to family, friends, attending therapy sessions, or support groups. Wijkstrom told The List, "Just as we tell all parents that you can do your best parenting only after you have truly cared for yourself, this is even more crucial as a caregiver to a child who is ill."
In many ways, the devastating situation changed Bublé for the better. He told podcast host Steven Bartlett that he went from craving more money, fame, and power, to striving to be "kinder" and "more empathetic." In terms of his career trajectory — which has been dominated by Christmas tunes for the better part of his time in the spotlight — the musician cared less about breaking out of his legacy as a holiday artist, as he revealed on the "Today" show in October 2025. "I don't know why, but I had the clearest epiphany that day," he said. "And I remember thinking, 'Why did I worry about anything else?'"