Ray Romano's Real-Life Daughter Played This Character In Everybody Loves Raymond
For nine seasons, the world fell in love with the Barone family on "Everybody Loves Raymond." The show ran from 1996 to 2005, making its mark on pop culture, and often has people wondering whatever happened to the cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond," especially the lesser-known child actors. Madilyn Sweetin grew up to be gorgeous, but it is hard not to picture her as sweet little Ally Barone, the daughter of Ray Romano's titular Raymond. The character's name was actually inspired by his real-life daughter, Alexandra "Ally" Romano. Aside from her contributions to character naming, the real-life Alexandra made a big impact on the show's plot, portraying one of the many kids in the series.
Although not part of the main cast, "Everybody Loves Raymond" superfans can probably recognize Alexandra's character. She played Molly, one of on-screen Ally's good friends and the daughter of Raymond's biggest adversary, Peggy. Molly first appeared as a Girl Scout-adjacent "Frontier Girl" in the Season 6 episode, "Cookies," in which Raymond gets into a physical altercation with her mom over where he and Ally set up a cookie stand — their rivalry became an ongoing joke throughout the series. Alexandra reprised her role in several episodes later in the series. Although she turned in her "Frontier" turtleneck and vest after only a few appearances, Alexandra went on to work with her dad in a few other major Hollywood projects.
Alexandra Romano is impressed by his daughter's work ethic
Despite working in public relations full time — according to what Ray Romano told Parade in 2023 — Alexandra Romano has been credited in the industry several other times. Per her IMDb, Alexandra voiced the character of Meghan in 2012's "Ice Age: Continental Drift," which is part of a Disney film franchise that Ray also starred in, voicing Manny.
She was also credited as a co-producer of her father's 2022 movie "Somewhere in Queens." Alexandra opened up about the experience of working with Ray on that film in a 2023 Instagram post. "Flash forward to February '21, after many delays and a few emotional rollercoasters, 'Somewhere in Queens' began pre-production in NYC," she captioned the behind-the-scenes photos of the film. Alexandra hilariously added, "And during this time, my dad and I lived with each other, worked with each other, and I was his chauffeur (chef, part-time assistant, laundromat, etc.)."
Alexandra is the eldest of Ray's four adult kids, and — according to Ray — the highest achieving family member. "Everything had to be an A ... an A-plus," he told People of his daughter. "You took all those traits from us, and you didn't leave any for the boys." (Ray also shares twins Matthew and Gregory and youngest son Joseph with his wife, Anna). Even with how proud he is of Alexandra, he worries about her career in such a grueling industry. He mused to People, "You know how I'm managing it? With medication."