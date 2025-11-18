Ray Romano's Real-Life Daughter Played This Character In Everybody Loves Raymond

For nine seasons, the world fell in love with the Barone family on "Everybody Loves Raymond." The show ran from 1996 to 2005, making its mark on pop culture, and often has people wondering whatever happened to the cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond," especially the lesser-known child actors. Madilyn Sweetin grew up to be gorgeous, but it is hard not to picture her as sweet little Ally Barone, the daughter of Ray Romano's titular Raymond. The character's name was actually inspired by his real-life daughter, Alexandra "Ally" Romano. Aside from her contributions to character naming, the real-life Alexandra made a big impact on the show's plot, portraying one of the many kids in the series.

Although not part of the main cast, "Everybody Loves Raymond" superfans can probably recognize Alexandra's character. She played Molly, one of on-screen Ally's good friends and the daughter of Raymond's biggest adversary, Peggy. Molly first appeared as a Girl Scout-adjacent "Frontier Girl" in the Season 6 episode, "Cookies," in which Raymond gets into a physical altercation with her mom over where he and Ally set up a cookie stand — their rivalry became an ongoing joke throughout the series. Alexandra reprised her role in several episodes later in the series. Although she turned in her "Frontier" turtleneck and vest after only a few appearances, Alexandra went on to work with her dad in a few other major Hollywood projects.