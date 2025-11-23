How CBS News Anchor Dan Rather Met His Wife Jean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Due to Dan Rather's long tenure on "CBS Evening News," many people grew up watching him. However, while we may be familiar with hearing him deliver info about events all around the world, most of us likely don't know a lot about the man himself. Away from the news desk, Dan had a sweet love story with his wife, Jean Rather. Dan met Jean when they both worked at a Texas radio station in the late 1950s, and his news career was just getting started. "In my case, it was love at first sight. Not only was she so intelligent, she was smoking hot," Dan explained to Closer in 2020.

The veteran newscaster reminisced about his early romance with Jean in his memoir, "Rather Outspoken," noting that he upped his own grooming routine in his efforts to win her over. Dan also remarked on their enduring love story, writing, "I was crazy about her from the first moment I saw her. I'm still crazy about her."

Since his radio job required him to work every day, the couple likely didn't have a lot of time for dating. "She would come and sit with me in the newsroom as I did my work on Saturday nights," Dan recalled in the Netflix documentary "Rather." Dan was completely smitten and not taking anything for granted. Recalling his marriage proposal, Dan remarked, "Jean surprised me by saying 'yes.'" The couple married on April 21, 1957, and enjoyed 67 years together before Jean died in 2024.