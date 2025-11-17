The Worst-Dressed Celebs At BravoCon 2025 Turned Heads For All The Wrong Reasons
All year long, the folks at Bravo provide the world with the gift of reality TV drama. So, it's only fair that there's always one weekend a year dedicated to celebrating them. This weekend, many of our favorite Bravolebs gathered together for BravoCon 2025. These reality TV stars deserve kudos for all the fights, gossip, breakups, and thrown drinks they've blessed us with this year. That doesn't mean, though, that we're saying "bravo!" to their outfits.
Bravo urges fans to "watch what happens," and we did just that on the BravoCon blue carpet. What did we see? Fashion fails that were just as gasp-inducing as what's been playing out on our favorite reality TV shows. There were major pattern faux pas, lots of exposed skin, and many very, very wrong undergarments. These stars may know what they're doing when the reality TV cameras start rolling, but some of them could definitely use a new stylist. We've got the worst-dressed stars at BravoCon 2025, and they're almost as much of a train wreck as a "Vanderpump Rules" reunion.
It looked like Shamea Morton made her outfit using a pack of blue balloons
Shamea Morton matched the BravoCon blue carpet this year in head-to-toe blue. The color worked for the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star; it was the fabric that threw the 'fit off. Her skintight dress, wide-brimmed hat, pumps, and elbow-length gloves all looked like the same shiny blue latex. Shiny blue latex is a pretty out-there choice for an outfit, and with every accessory matching, it was a total overload.
It looked like Margaret Josephs' outfit was made out of scraps from a fabric store
Margaret Josephs went bold with her BravoCon look, and well ... it didn't pay off. On its own, the green and brown print on her matching set was a bit too busy and looked like too much for an entire head-to-toe look. Yet the bold pink marabou boa trim around the bottom of her top clashed with the fabric and made this whole look even more of a head-scratcher.
It looked like Mercedes Javid was halfway through changing for gym class
For those of us who lived in fear that the fire alarm would ring while we were in the locker room changing for gym class while we were in school, Mercedes Javid looked like this nightmare came true on the BravoCon blue carpet. Javid paired a sparkly, sheer bodysuit with oversized pleather shorts. While juxtaposing styles like this is on-trend at the moment, this just looked like a clashing mess, and the cutouts on the sides of her top made things even worse.
Larsa Pippen looked like a python almost swallowed her whole
When choosing to cover almost all of her body with skintight snakeskin-printed fabric, Larsa Pippen really should have known what it was going to look like. "The Real Housewives of Miami" star's floor-length, long-sleeve, mock-neck dress was just too much of one print. Snakeskin, in particular, came across as tacky and made it look like she dove feet first into the mouth of a snake — not a great visual.
Lindsay Hubbard looked like she was wearing a yellow paper snowflake
Plenty of people chose to show skin on the BravoCon blue carpet. "Summer House"'s Lindsay Hubbard did so in a particularly unusual and particularly strange way. Hubbard sported a neon yellow, mock-neck minidress with diamond-shaped cutouts all over. Underneath was a flesh-colored long-sleeve bodysuit, showing off all of her legs, while keeping the rest covered. Between the cutouts, the color, and how she showed skin, everything about this look was just a little bit off.
Lindsay Hubbard forgot the right undergarments
Since BravoCon lasts three days, most Bravolebs sport multiple looks over the course of the event. Unfortunately for Lindsay Hubbard, this meant one fashion fail after another. After sporting a somewhat see-through yellow dress, she went for an even more see-through red number. This dress actually could have worked with the right undergarments. Yet, Hubbard layered the sheer red lace with a bra that looked like it wasn't meant to be exposed. The result made the outfit look like an odd wardrobe malfunction.
Bronwyn Newport looked like she was wearing a giant polka dot shower cap
Black and white polka dots never go out of style, but boy oh boy — there is a wrong way to rock this print. Bronwyn Newport showed us exactly how that's done. Clearly, this voluminous minidress was meant to make a statement, and it wasn't aiming to be a typical silhouette. Yet, the shape of this dress was a bit too out-there to make for a fun fashion moment, and it looked distracting instead.
Michelle Lally looked like she just got buried in sand at the beach
We've gotta hand it to Michelle Lally — you need a lot of confidence to layer your underwear with sheer, skintight, flesh-colored lace to walk the red carpet. This body-con lace jumpsuit was definitely daring, but unfortunately, it was also ugly. The beige hue made the jumpsuit look dirty and didn't flatter her skin tone. Plus, her choice of undergarments wasn't the right fashion statement for the look. This would have looked better in a bold hue with a bralette and underwear in the same color.
Lala Kent took the leopard print trend way too far
"Vanderpump Rules" alum Lala Kent posed with fellow star of "The Valley" Michelle Lally at BravoCon in an equally tight jumpsuit. While she didn't put everything on display like Lally did, her jumpsuit wasn't much better than her pal's. The all-over leopard print was way too much, and pairing it with a wrap-around headband to match made for a confusing statement. Overall, Kent was totally overwhelmed by animal print.
Dolores Catania looked like she was doing a teddy bear cosplay
Of all the confusing 'fits on display at BravoCon, Dolores Catania's may have been the most confusing of them all. Catania chose a head-to-toe brown ensemble, layering lace tights, shorts, a high-neck top, and a cropped fur jacket for a monochromatic look. Despite being the same color, all of these elements together looked too busy. The pleated shorts paired with the cropped jacket created a strange silhouette that didn't work for Catania.
Stacey Rusch? More like Stacey Grinch
Stacey Rusch went bold on the BravoCon blue carpet with a neon green gown. The top was slightly sheer, yet solid, while the skirt was entirely sheer and covered in matching green feathers. Thanks to the particular shade of green with the feather-y skirt, it was hard to think of anything other than the Grinch when looking at this dress. Rusch would have looked better in a different color and without the odd pattern on the skirt.
Amanda Batula looked like a third grader on her way to see the new Wicked movie
With the premiere of "Wicked: For Good" fast approaching, pink and green is definitely a festive color combination at the moment. Still, this wasn't enough to save "Summer House" star Amanda Batula's striped matching set. With the low-rise skirt, cropped shirt, and too-long sleeves, everything looked strangely proportioned and ill-fitting. And, the stripes with the embroidered flowers felt too busy. From head to toe, it was hard to figure out what she was going for with this particular look.