The Worst-Dressed Celebs At BravoCon 2025 Turned Heads For All The Wrong Reasons

All year long, the folks at Bravo provide the world with the gift of reality TV drama. So, it's only fair that there's always one weekend a year dedicated to celebrating them. This weekend, many of our favorite Bravolebs gathered together for BravoCon 2025. These reality TV stars deserve kudos for all the fights, gossip, breakups, and thrown drinks they've blessed us with this year. That doesn't mean, though, that we're saying "bravo!" to their outfits.

Bravo urges fans to "watch what happens," and we did just that on the BravoCon blue carpet. What did we see? Fashion fails that were just as gasp-inducing as what's been playing out on our favorite reality TV shows. There were major pattern faux pas, lots of exposed skin, and many very, very wrong undergarments. These stars may know what they're doing when the reality TV cameras start rolling, but some of them could definitely use a new stylist. We've got the worst-dressed stars at BravoCon 2025, and they're almost as much of a train wreck as a "Vanderpump Rules" reunion.