Summer House's Amanda Batula On The Importance Of Talking About Women's Health - Exclusive

While it was previously considered by many to be a taboo topic, more people are starting to have frank discussions surrounding the subject of infertility. This is crucial, as, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 19% of heterosexual women in the U.S. who are between 15 and 49 years old and have not previously given birth are dealing with infertility, or the inability to conceive after trying for one year. Among the same group of women, 26% struggle with "carrying a pregnancy to term." According to Scientific American, research suggests that these numbers are only getting worse, with the global fertility rate decreasing by 1% each year.

In recent years, celebrities such as former First Lady Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian have opened up about their struggles with fertility and having to seek medical care to become pregnant. Amanda Batula, who stars in "Summer House," is a recent example of a celebrity opening up about her concerns regarding fertility.

During the trailer for the currently airing Season 7 of "Summer House," Batula confides in her husband, Kyle Cooke, saying, "So you understand that we can't get pregnant yet, right?" and in another conversation with fellow castmate Carl Radke, she asks, "What if there's something wrong?" In Amanda Batula's exclusive interview with The List, she told us more about that revealing moment and why being vulnerable can help foster important conversations.