Millie Bobby Brown's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side-By-Side Photos

Millie Bobby Brown first became a household name back in 2016 when the first season of the Netflix smash hit 'Stranger Things" premiered. Starting out as a child star, the powerhouse of an actor has grown up before audiences' eyes while navigating her way through her blossoming career. In a way Brown has gone through a complete evolution in both her career and her appearance. Brown was just 12 years old when "Stranger Things" debuted, and she couldn't stay Eleven forever; she has grown up to be a totally stunning young woman.

Amanda Edwards & Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The actor has had a definite glow up. Brown has kept her soft complexion from her pre-teen days, her hazel eyes continue to captivate the camera, and her face has taken on a more angular shape over the years. The actor's lips, which have become a little fuller over time, are a notable difference in her face in 2025. But it's Brown's eyebrows and hair that encourage the wow factor of her look. In her youth, Brown's hair color bordered on black with its dark intensity. In the nearly ten years since she joined the Netflix series, Brown has experimented with different colors, and in 2025 she added some warm reddish highlights to her locks, lightening the hue and making it the perfect match for her fair skin.