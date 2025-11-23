Millie Bobby Brown's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side-By-Side Photos
Millie Bobby Brown first became a household name back in 2016 when the first season of the Netflix smash hit 'Stranger Things" premiered. Starting out as a child star, the powerhouse of an actor has grown up before audiences' eyes while navigating her way through her blossoming career. In a way Brown has gone through a complete evolution in both her career and her appearance. Brown was just 12 years old when "Stranger Things" debuted, and she couldn't stay Eleven forever; she has grown up to be a totally stunning young woman.
The actor has had a definite glow up. Brown has kept her soft complexion from her pre-teen days, her hazel eyes continue to captivate the camera, and her face has taken on a more angular shape over the years. The actor's lips, which have become a little fuller over time, are a notable difference in her face in 2025. But it's Brown's eyebrows and hair that encourage the wow factor of her look. In her youth, Brown's hair color bordered on black with its dark intensity. In the nearly ten years since she joined the Netflix series, Brown has experimented with different colors, and in 2025 she added some warm reddish highlights to her locks, lightening the hue and making it the perfect match for her fair skin.
Millie Bobby Brown's personal life has had its own glow up
In addition to Millie Bobby Brown's physical transformation, her love life has also seen a major upgrade. In the summer of 2021, Brown started dating Jake Bongiovi, the son of "Livin' on a Prayer" singer Jon Bon Jovi. The couple's relationship won over the hearts of many, and before long their whirlwind romance saw the couple married. In May 2024, the young couple tied the knot, and Brown and Bongiovi's wedding was a star-studded celebration.
During the summer of 2025, the pair expanded their family and adopted a baby girl, sharing their happy news on Instagram. Brown and Bongiovi have kept their child's name and image private, most likely a response to their own experiences growing up in the spotlight.
Brown's career has also evolved, as she launched a beauty and skincare line in 2019. "[I] cant begin to explain the love i have for this and how hard but crazy excited i was to create it," the "Enola Holmes" actor captioned an Instagram post introducing her project to the world. By 2025, Brown's beauty brand, Florence by Mills, had expanded to include a fashion line featuring affordable loungewear, dresses, sweaters, and even jeans.