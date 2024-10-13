Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding Featured A Sweet Connection To Her Biggest TV Role
While Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were officially married in May 2024, the couple shared photos from a larger celebration in Italy months later. This wedding only came after an almost disastrous proposal from Bongiovi. The couple's May ceremony was small and intimate, including only those few close family members and friends that they felt needed to be there. After they were married is when rumors of a second, more lavish ceremony began swirling around. These rumors came to fruition in September 2024 when Brown and Bongiovi were spotted with family and friends in the U.K. before flying to Italy for the big event. The following month, the newlyweds finally shared photos from their elaborate wedding.
Brown took to Instagram with a carousel of wedding photos and captioned it, "Forever and always, your wife." Not only did the photos capture the couple's love for each other, but they also revealed Brown's wedding dress, which fans have been gushing over. On a Reddit post that showed off the gown, many comments were left praising the dress, with one even saying, "Dress is gorgeous!! Adding to my inspo list lol." Brown continues to inspire fans even in her fashion choices, but who inspires her? She has many famous co-stars, however she only asked one of them to officiate her and Bongiovi's wedding.
Matthew Modine is a much better 'Papa' in real life
In an Instagram post Jake Bongiovi shared, one of his wedding pictures showed him at the altar with Millie Bobby Brown, and behind them stood their officiant — none other than Matthew Modine, the "Stranger Things" actor who plays Dr. Brenner. The two-time Golden Globe nominee actually left a cheeky comment on Bongiovi's post. "Amazing. Who's the old guy with a beard??" he wrote. Of course, Modine was referencing himself, just teasing the newlywed after sharing in such a special moment with the couple. Fans of Modine's Netflix series may know him better as Papa, considering that's what Brown's character, Eleven, calls him. While their relationship on the show is anything but simple, Brown actually really admires Modine as another father figure in her life.
In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Modine explained his closeness with his young co-star, saying, "My desire was to protect her." Of why he felt this instinct, he added, "What Millie and her generation have been exposed to through streaming is a kind of celebrity and power and reach that's bigger than anything in the entertainment industry before. It's a rollercoaster: there's ups and downs." Since the first season of "Stranger Things," the two have only grown closer. In fact, Modine was the first person to meet Bongiovi, which gave him the chance to "size him up" and "suss him out," as he told The Independent. So, along with her own father, Brown also has Jon Bon Jovi (yes, the rock star Bon Jovi) as her father-in-law as well as her fictional papa, Modine, who is proof that actors aren't their characters. Having three father figures in her life is only one fun fact about Brown — there's more to the young actor than just "Stranger Things."