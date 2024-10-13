Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding Featured A Sweet Connection To Her Biggest TV Role

In an Instagram post Jake Bongiovi shared, one of his wedding pictures showed him at the altar with Millie Bobby Brown, and behind them stood their officiant — none other than Matthew Modine, the "Stranger Things" actor who plays Dr. Brenner. The two-time Golden Globe nominee actually left a cheeky comment on Bongiovi's post. "Amazing. Who's the old guy with a beard??" he wrote. Of course, Modine was referencing himself, just teasing the newlywed after sharing in such a special moment with the couple. Fans of Modine's Netflix series may know him better as Papa, considering that's what Brown's character, Eleven, calls him. While their relationship on the show is anything but simple, Brown actually really admires Modine as another father figure in her life.

Advertisement

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Modine explained his closeness with his young co-star, saying, "My desire was to protect her." Of why he felt this instinct, he added, "What Millie and her generation have been exposed to through streaming is a kind of celebrity and power and reach that's bigger than anything in the entertainment industry before. It's a rollercoaster: there's ups and downs." Since the first season of "Stranger Things," the two have only grown closer. In fact, Modine was the first person to meet Bongiovi, which gave him the chance to "size him up" and "suss him out," as he told The Independent. So, along with her own father, Brown also has Jon Bon Jovi (yes, the rock star Bon Jovi) as her father-in-law as well as her fictional papa, Modine, who is proof that actors aren't their characters. Having three father figures in her life is only one fun fact about Brown — there's more to the young actor than just "Stranger Things."

Advertisement