Telltale Signs Prince George Will Be More Involved With Royal Events In The Coming Years

It seems like only yesterday Prince George of Wales was embarrassing his parents by throwing down a new toy kangaroo during their Australian tour, with William, Prince of Wales, frantically assuring the country that his son loved the gift. However, more than a decade has passed since that moment, and millions of people have watched young George grow from a precious toddler into an adorable pre-teen. He turned 12 in 2025, and with that age milestone seemed to come more responsibility for the young royal.

In November 2025, George attended the Festival of Remembrance, looking very grown-up standing next to his mom, Kate Middleton. "It's a slow game, and it gets him used to it on the couple's terms rather than anybody else's," a source told People, referring to the fact that George's parents will be slowly introducing the future king to the life he's been destined for.

According to a royal expert, George has known he'll one day be king since he was 7 years old (via The Daily Express). That's a lot for a young schoolboy to take in, but it's obvious Prince William wanted to do right by his oldest son with this huge responsibility. Royal author Robert Lacey told People in August 2025, "William deliberately delayed this news until the last possible moment. It shows special care and thoughtfulness — it also tells us something about how William felt about the weight of the crown."