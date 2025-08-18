How William, Kate & The Kids Are Leaving Tragic Memories Behind For A New Start
Just because they are part of the royal family doesn't mean William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, never deal with any suffering. Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis unsurprisingly put a strain on the family, especially their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Seeing your larger-than-life mother sick is traumatizing for anyone, but especially for young kids.
Thankfully, Kate announced she was in remission back in January 2025, but clearly a change of scenery is needed to help the family heal. That's why Prince William and his family will be moving out of their Adelaide Cottage home and into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The eight-bedroom mansion will be a "fresh start" for the family of five, according to insiders at The Sun. It's also reported they will be footing the bill for the home, as well as its renovations — unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who used taxpayer money to spruce up Frogmore Cottage. (They eventually did pay back the money, and have since proven they don't need any financial help from British taxpayers.) Moreover, Prince William's new home won't have a live-in staff.
"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind," a source told The Sun, saying the new abode will be their "forever home," as the royal couple plans to continue living there even after William becomes king.
William and Kate's move does come with its own setbacks
However, the move isn't without drama. While William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are excited for the next chapter of their lives, two other families can't say the same. These people are reportedly being forced to move out of their homes to make way for the royal family. "They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move," a source told the Daily Mail.
The outlet also reported that the two families weren't being forced to move into lesser accommodations, but either similar or better homes than they had before. However, a person's home is their sanctuary, regardless of its location or size, so ordering people to leave their homes might not endear the couple to the public.
These two cottages were originally Forest Lodge's stables and were being rented out by the Crown Estate, which explains how Willam and Kate were able to arrange this housing shuffle. "They were not expecting it," the source shared about the tenants. "Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there." While this isn't how most families would go about securing more privacy, this instance demonstrates yet another way the royal family lives above the law.