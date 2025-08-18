How William, Kate & The Kids Are Leaving Tragic Memories Behind For A New Start

Just because they are part of the royal family doesn't mean William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, never deal with any suffering. Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis unsurprisingly put a strain on the family, especially their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Seeing your larger-than-life mother sick is traumatizing for anyone, but especially for young kids.

Thankfully, Kate announced she was in remission back in January 2025, but clearly a change of scenery is needed to help the family heal. That's why Prince William and his family will be moving out of their Adelaide Cottage home and into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The eight-bedroom mansion will be a "fresh start" for the family of five, according to insiders at The Sun. It's also reported they will be footing the bill for the home, as well as its renovations — unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who used taxpayer money to spruce up Frogmore Cottage. (They eventually did pay back the money, and have since proven they don't need any financial help from British taxpayers.) Moreover, Prince William's new home won't have a live-in staff.

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind," a source told The Sun, saying the new abode will be their "forever home," as the royal couple plans to continue living there even after William becomes king.