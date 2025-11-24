Rare Moments Reese Witherspoon Was Seen Without Makeup Are Head Turning

Reese Witherspoon has spent decades in the spotlight. So, of course, we've seen the movie star undergo a transformation since her first role. Through it all, Witherspoon's natural beauty has always shown through. And sometimes, she has let the world see what's underneath the movie makeup.

While makeup makes a lot of us feel confident and put-together, it's not a necessity. Yet, Hollywood sometimes makes us feel like it is. There are some stars out there who wouldn't be caught dead going makeup-free for the world to see. Witherspoon, on the other hand, has shown us time and time again that she isn't one of them. Witherspoon is more open with her fans on social media than the average star is. And that means we've seen her with no makeup more than we've come to expect from our favorite celebs.

While it's often a surprise to see a glamorous movie star at home with their comfy clothes on and a freshly-washed face, Witherspoon has proven time and time again that for her, it's no big deal. While other stars choose not to go au naturale for the camera, we have a feeling Witherspoon's response would be to quote her famous "Legally Blonde" character, Elle Woods: "What? Like it's hard?"