Side-By-Side Photos Prove How Much The Little House On The Prairie Cast Has Changed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It was 1974 when the world was introduced to the Ingalls, a beloved 20th-century reincarnation of an 1800s American Midwestern pioneer family. Millions tuned in to watch "Little House on the Prairie" in its primetime slot on TV, as well as in the decades after its nine-season run — including its movie adaptations that you probably forgot existed. In turn, the cast of "Little House" became some of the most recognizable faces of their era. So much so that Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls, told her former co-star Patrick Labyorteaux on his podcast, "The Patrick LabyorSheaux," that even as an adult, she was still seen as the little "Half Pint" from everyone's favorite series. "I think people still, almost into my 40s, always kind of half expected a 12-year-old to come in with a fishing pole ... in gingham."
However, the ensemble of faces from "Little House on the Prairie" has undoubtedly changed in the 50-plus years since its TV inception. No longer are Ma, Pa, and the Ingalls children settled in their homestead on the frontier; the child actors are all grown up, while Michael Landon, who played patriarch Charles Ingalls, died in the '90s. Indeed, many cast members have passed away since their days on "Little House on the Prairie." Those who are still living have either continued their acting careers or have taken a step back from the business. In any case, the transformation of the cast in the last five decades is something fans must see.
Melissa Gilbert ditched her homemade frocks for business chic
Melissa Gilbert was just a little girl when she debuted her role as Laura Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie." But in 2025, the actor was all grown up and no longer sporting her signature braids. Indeed, Gilbert embraced her naturally gorgeous gray hair, as well as a wardrobe that certainly wouldn't be suitable for the farm, but is appropriate for a woman in business. For instance, when Gilbert was interviewed on "Good Day New York" in February 2025, she wore a stunning red blazer, black blouse, and a silver statement necklace — far from the gingham dresses for which her character was known.
Karen Grassle's later years were defined by a much bolder style
Due to the overwhelming success of "Little House on the Prairie," Karen Grassle's real appearance was often overshadowed by her signature pioneer costume, which featured myriad conservative dresses, bonnets, and even a hairpiece that gave shape to her trademark bun. But in her decades after the show, Grassle was able to curate her look, which, in more recent years, has centered around a striking pixie cut that showcased her naturally white hair. Grassle has embraced her maturity and even centered her essay, "Don't Call Me 'Young Lady,'" around it, writing, "I've earned 'old.' I have experience. Maybe even wisdom."
Melissa Sue Anderson was a stunner in modern clothing
Since her "Little House on the Prairie" days, where she played eldest daughter Mary Ingalls, Melissa Sue Anderson has transformed quite a bit. She made several appearances on other popular TV shows before ultimately deciding to retire from acting in the late '90s to focus on being a mother. While her appearances on red carpets have been few and far between, her time at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Television Festival showcased her modern-day look, which lacked the coveted '70s coiffure that she rocked on the show. Her striking blue eyes haven't changed, though 2024 Anderson accentuated their color with a subtle makeup look.
Rachel Lindsay and Sidney Robyn Greenbush aren't so little anymore
Sidney Robyn Greenbush and her identical twin sister, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, alternated their portrayal as Carrie Ingalls, the third daughter of the family, on "Little House on the Prairie." The Greenbush twins were only 3 years old when they started out on the show. But a photo of the sisters from the 2024 PanCAN PurpleStride, a fundraiser to end pancreatic cancer — which their on-screen dad, Michael Landon, died of in 1991 — revealed that they are no longer the toddler tumbling down the prairie hill in the show's opening credits. Indeed, they are all grown up, but still pretty much indistinguishable from each other, which means if they need to appear in a reboot, they could continue to share the character of Carrie Ingalls.
Michael Landon's tragic transformation before his death
Thanks to his portrayal of Charles Ingalls, a.k.a. "Pa," on "Little House on the Prairie," Michael Landon, who was also an executive producer, will go down as one of the most famous fathers in TV history. Although he died at just 54, Landon's metamorphosis after life on the on-screen frontier was drastic. In a photo captured just over a month before his tragic death, Landon looked visibly thinner — something his daughter said the press would grab onto. In 2024, Leslie Landon Matthews told Fox News, "He did get very upset with tabloid magazines posting early while he was alive that he was going to die."
Matthew Labyorteaux's still got it
Unbeknownst to Matthew Labyorteaux at the time, he made viewers at home swoon with his portrayal of Albert Quinn Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie." "I think some people just loved to sort of roll around in that and just enjoy the accolades and the girls chasing after you," he told Page Six, adding, however, "I really didn't know that I was popular." Over 50 years later, Labyorteaux still has the same effect on fans. "He's aged well," one fan wrote under a TikTok of a 2024 interview with him. As many others pointed out, the actor is still ruggedly handsome, with a great head of hair.
The one expression that separates Katherine MacGregor from Harriet Oleson
Michael Landon hit the jackpot when he cast Katherine MacGregor as the "Little House on the Prairie" antagonist, Harriet Oleson. After nine seasons of turning her nose up at the Ingalls family, MacGregor cemented herself as one of TV's most beloved villains. However, without her character's over-the-top hats and theatrical bustles, MacGregor was nearly unrecognizable. In a 2008 interview, the actor boasted curly gray hair and — something rarely featured on Harriet Oleson — a smile. MacGregor died in 2018 at 93, but her exaggerated facial expressions as Mrs. Oleson will ultimately never escape "Little House" fans' minds.
Alison Arngrim loosened up her hair to make room for something more
Alison Arngrim was good at playing bad. The only thing more rigid than Nellie Oleson's personality was her curls. But the many years after her Season 7 exit gave Arngrim the time and space to transform into a stunning adult who, like Karen Grassle, would rather rock a pixie cut than the trademark sausage curls she wore on TV. Arngrim has distanced herself from her villainous character — a role she ditched because Nellie became "bland and boring," as she penned in her memoir, "Confessions of a Prairie B***h". Luckily, it would be difficult to identify the actor from "Little House" today.
Dean Butler discovered gel in the last 50-plus years
Almanzo Wilder was another pioneer dream hunk that fans occasionally drooled over. Actor Dean Butler began his portrayal of Almanzo — Laura Ingalls' husband — in Season 6. His perfectly flippy blonde hair and sweet smile are reasons why viewers fell in love with him. And while that grin could still be immediately recognized, Butler's appearance has changed quite a bit. A 2025 photo from his Instagram showed that he'd begun wearing glasses and had ditched the sweeping blonde 'do he once wore for a gelled-back style of his now naturally gray hair. He is, of course, still a hunk.