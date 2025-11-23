Side-By-Side Photos Prove How Much The Little House On The Prairie Cast Has Changed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It was 1974 when the world was introduced to the Ingalls, a beloved 20th-century reincarnation of an 1800s American Midwestern pioneer family. Millions tuned in to watch "Little House on the Prairie" in its primetime slot on TV, as well as in the decades after its nine-season run — including its movie adaptations that you probably forgot existed. In turn, the cast of "Little House" became some of the most recognizable faces of their era. So much so that Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls, told her former co-star Patrick Labyorteaux on his podcast, "The Patrick LabyorSheaux," that even as an adult, she was still seen as the little "Half Pint" from everyone's favorite series. "I think people still, almost into my 40s, always kind of half expected a 12-year-old to come in with a fishing pole ... in gingham."

However, the ensemble of faces from "Little House on the Prairie" has undoubtedly changed in the 50-plus years since its TV inception. No longer are Ma, Pa, and the Ingalls children settled in their homestead on the frontier; the child actors are all grown up, while Michael Landon, who played patriarch Charles Ingalls, died in the '90s. Indeed, many cast members have passed away since their days on "Little House on the Prairie." Those who are still living have either continued their acting careers or have taken a step back from the business. In any case, the transformation of the cast in the last five decades is something fans must see.