Side-By-Side Photos Show Sadie Sink's Transformation Since Her Stranger Things Debut

It feels like only yesterday Sadie Sink joined the cast of "Stranger Things" in Season 2 and introduced the world to her loveably tough-as-nails character, Max Mayfield. She's been a staple on the show since 2017, with Max having a major storyline on Season 4 that involved her "running up that hill," as it were. The whole cast of "Stranger Things" has had quite the jaw-dropping transformation over the years, especially Sink.

Looking back at the actor's first red carpet for the show, in October 2017, she looked so different from the final season premiere, in November 2025. Besides the obvious fact that she's eight years older than she was back then, Sink looked super grown up on the red carpet, both in physical appearance and with her choice of outfit.

As the above photos demonstrate, in 2017, a then-15-year-old Sink wore a cute black-and-white dress and had her long hair pushed behind her ears. In 2025, the now-23-year-old donned a super chic two-piece dress, and she had her hair loose. Interestingly, the actor's signature red locks have been lightened between the two photos, and they're now shorter, which are further hints that her style has evolved over the years.