Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Lives A Really Lavish Life

College looks a little different for everyone. For lots of people, it's a time to experiment with new ways of saving money. For others, including those like Ava Phillippe, whose parents likely aren't quite as concerned with budgeting, college is actually a time to make some money. Phillippe attended college at UC Berkeley, a public institution with just over an 11% acceptance rate. But it wasn't enough to just get accepted to the school — Phillippe also had to pay tuition. For the 2025-2026 academic year, total costs for new students at the school were as much as $51,904. While that figure has certainly risen since Phillippe was a student (she was a sophomore in 2019-2020), it likely wasn't cheap to attend UC Berkeley.

But as mentioned, college turned into a money-making opportunity for Phillippe. The former college student partnered with Amazon to select some of her favorite items for a list that others can shop. "Because the moving process at my university happens so quickly, I only had a few days to get moved in and settled. I was able to purchase all of my dorm and school essentials from Amazon's Off to College storefront and get it delivered fast with my Prime Student membership," Phillippe said of the partnership in a release, per E! News. Reese Witherspoon might not have paid all of Phillippe's tuition that year — Jeff Bezos seemed to chip in a bit.