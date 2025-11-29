Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Lives A Really Lavish Life
Ava Phillippe's mom, Reese Witherspoon, had a massive rise to fame. The star has been acting in Hollywood for decades. With major hits like "Sweet Home Alabama," "Legally Blonde," and "Walk the Line," and accolades like an Oscar coming to Witherspoon early in her career, the actor has been able to command hefty paychecks for her work for most of Phillippe's life. Witherspoon's career has expanded to business, too, and her entrepreneurial success has come in the form of her production company, Hello Sunshine, and her style brand, Draper James. Witherspoon's hard work has resulted in a staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Thanks to her wealth, Reese Witherspoon lives an incredibly lavish life, and now so does her daughter. Between the homes she's lived in and the vacations she's taken, Phillippe's existence, from the outside, is somewhat of a dream. Take a closer look at Reese Witherspoon's daughter's lavish life.
Ava Phillippe grew up in some gorgeous homes
Reese Witherspoon is worth a lot of money and has a busy career, meaning she's got homes in multiple corners of the country. Ava Phillippe may not own the properties she's lived in so far, but thanks to her mother, she's grown up in some beautiful homes. Among the properties she's lived in are the Bel Air home that Witherspoon sold in 2004 for $4.5 million, an Ojai place that the Oscar winner unloaded for $5 million in 2013, and a Pacific Palisades mansion that the actor got $17 million for in 2020, among others.
Much of Phillippe's childhood was also spent in Nashville. In 2014, Witherspoon purchased a French country-style farmhouse in the Tennessee city, and it's got plenty of space for the entire family. And although Witherspoon, Phillippe, and the rest of the family have to account for paparazzi and fans detecting their every move when they're in Los Angeles, life is a little more lowkey when they're in Nashville. "Reese has always said she's a total Southern girl, so returning to her roots was a dream. She lives a really normal life in Nashville," a source told Life & Style about their life in the South.
She had a lovely dorm room at an expensive college
College looks a little different for everyone. For lots of people, it's a time to experiment with new ways of saving money. For others, including those like Ava Phillippe, whose parents likely aren't quite as concerned with budgeting, college is actually a time to make some money. Phillippe attended college at UC Berkeley, a public institution with just over an 11% acceptance rate. But it wasn't enough to just get accepted to the school — Phillippe also had to pay tuition. For the 2025-2026 academic year, total costs for new students at the school were as much as $51,904. While that figure has certainly risen since Phillippe was a student (she was a sophomore in 2019-2020), it likely wasn't cheap to attend UC Berkeley.
But as mentioned, college turned into a money-making opportunity for Phillippe. The former college student partnered with Amazon to select some of her favorite items for a list that others can shop. "Because the moving process at my university happens so quickly, I only had a few days to get moved in and settled. I was able to purchase all of my dorm and school essentials from Amazon's Off to College storefront and get it delivered fast with my Prime Student membership," Phillippe said of the partnership in a release, per E! News. Reese Witherspoon might not have paid all of Phillippe's tuition that year — Jeff Bezos seemed to chip in a bit.
Ava Phillippe takes beautiful vacations with her mother
Having Reese Witherspoon for a mother, Ava Phillippe grew up traveling. As Witherspoon has shared, raising children while working as an actor meant spending time with her children on the set of her movies, which have been filmed all over the world. Phillippe has also traveled with her mother for fun, taking family vacations and mother-daughter trips. For example, in 2021, Phillippe and her then-boyfriend took a tropical vacation with her brother, his significant other, and Witherspoon.
As Phillippe has become an adult and her career has grown, she's seen plenty of the world on her own, too. In 2025, the actor shared photos from a trip to Canada, marveling at the fall foliage after growing up in Los Angeles. That same year she traveled to the Bahamas to do some modeling for Michael Kors. Other destinations Phillippe has traveled to include Barcelona, Saint-Tropez, and London.
She attends exclusive events
Being the daughter of one of the most successful movie stars in the world doesn't just come with fame and fortune — it also comes with access to exclusive events. Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, has already attended many events that most people will never even get close to, like red carpets, movie premieres, and her mother's induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As an adult, Phillippe began attending fashion shows with her mother. In 2024, for example, the mother-daughter duo traveled to Paris for Fashion Week and sat front row at the Fendi show. Just days prior, the two attended that year's Critics Choice Awards together.
Phillippe's career has more recently given her opportunities outside of those with her mother. In early 2025, Phillippe returned to Paris for Fashion Week. She attended the Dior show, and her preparation for the event was documented in Elle. Phillippe opened up in the profile about her look for the show as well as her glam, personal style, and career. "I'd describe my personal style as feminine, distinct, and a little bit of edge. I love focusing on one unique piece, like a red pair of boots or some statement earrings, and building an outfit from there. I find that getting dressed with creativity and originality in mind always helps me feel most myself," Phillippe said to the magazine.
Ava Phillippe spends plenty of time in the sky
There are plenty of forms of transportation, and it seems that Ava Phillippe often opts for the most expensive modes. The young star travels a lot for work and leisure, and she's had multiple luxury travel experiences that most people only dream of. One way Phillippe has gotten from point A to point B is via private jet. For example, near the end of 2020, Phillippe and her family were spotted getting off a private plane in Los Angeles after spending Thanksgiving in Nashville. With chartered flights costing an average of $3,000 per hour (or more depending on the size of the plane), the flight likely cost at least $12,000.
Phillippe has also been known to get in an aircraft with no destination in mind. Back in 2017, she and her lookalike mother, Reese Witherspoon, took a helicopter ride over Los Angeles. The duo took in sights of Dodger Stadium, Downtown Los Angeles, and the California coast while in the air, all at sunset. The price of a helicopter tour over the California city varies based on multiple factors, but some can cost more than $500 per person per hour. Suffice it to say, it's not a cheap way to spend an evening.
She works as a model and an actor
A chief perk of having parents who are celebrities is having connections in industries that can be difficult for most people to access. Ava Phillippe has already made good use of having two celebrity parents, using her connections to find work as a model and an actor. Phillippe got started as a model back in 2018 when she made her fashion debut in a campaign for Rodarte. "We are thrilled to feature women who inspire us in our Fall Winter 2018 portrait series," Rodarte designers said of their models, as told by W Magazine. Phillippe was featured in the ad alongside Chloe and Halle Bailey, Grimes, Joanna Newsom, and Kirsten Dunst, among others.
In 2025, Phillippe's acting career started in earnest. She had roles in two popular television series, "Ransom Canyon" and "Doctor Odyssey," with other roles on the horizon. And, perhaps surprisingly, the young star didn't always have acting aspirations. "For a long time, I pushed acting away in an effort to individuate from my parents and really be my own person, but I've since allowed myself to explore it more and found that I'm able to express my unique perspective through this medium and put my own spin on things," Phillippe said in an interview with Elle.