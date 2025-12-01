Keanu Reeves' Tragic Robbery Tale Came To An Unexpected Conclusion

Beloved actor Keanu Reeves has been the victim of robbery and home invasion in the past, but some of the items stolen from his home were eventually returned to him in a positive turn of events. In December 2023, six expensive watches were stolen from Reeves' home in Los Angeles, estimated to be worth $125,000 altogether. The watches were found by police in Santiago, Chile, and returned to the actor in summer 2025. Among the retrieved items was Reeves' Rolex Submariner, which was a gift from the set of "John Wick: Chapter 4." That watch is worth $9,500 alone.

After receiving his items back, the "Matrix" star penned a handwritten note for the FBI, showcasing his gratitude. "It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that I am writing this letter," Reeves wrote, before adding more words of praise. "Thank you so much for all your effort, dedication, professionalism and cross-border cooperation. My warmest regards, Keanu."

The FBI revealed that this particular robbery affecting Reeves was carried out by criminal gangs in South America, who leave their home country in order to burglarize expensive houses and then return to their country of residence with the stolen goods. According to People, the FBI released a statement regarding how these crimes can happen to any unsuspecting individual. "These crimes affect celebrities and non-public figures alike, and the FBI is committed to assisting our local partners in combating this scourge affecting the lives of innocent victims," the statement said.