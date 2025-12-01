Keanu Reeves' Tragic Robbery Tale Came To An Unexpected Conclusion
Beloved actor Keanu Reeves has been the victim of robbery and home invasion in the past, but some of the items stolen from his home were eventually returned to him in a positive turn of events. In December 2023, six expensive watches were stolen from Reeves' home in Los Angeles, estimated to be worth $125,000 altogether. The watches were found by police in Santiago, Chile, and returned to the actor in summer 2025. Among the retrieved items was Reeves' Rolex Submariner, which was a gift from the set of "John Wick: Chapter 4." That watch is worth $9,500 alone.
After receiving his items back, the "Matrix" star penned a handwritten note for the FBI, showcasing his gratitude. "It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that I am writing this letter," Reeves wrote, before adding more words of praise. "Thank you so much for all your effort, dedication, professionalism and cross-border cooperation. My warmest regards, Keanu."
The FBI revealed that this particular robbery affecting Reeves was carried out by criminal gangs in South America, who leave their home country in order to burglarize expensive houses and then return to their country of residence with the stolen goods. According to People, the FBI released a statement regarding how these crimes can happen to any unsuspecting individual. "These crimes affect celebrities and non-public figures alike, and the FBI is committed to assisting our local partners in combating this scourge affecting the lives of innocent victims," the statement said.
Reeves has been the victim of several home invasions
While the 2023 home invasion likely haunted Keanu Reeves since valuable items were taken from his home, this was not the only time the "Point Break" star had his home broken into. A man who believes he's related to Reeves was an intruder in the actor's home several times in the mid-2010s.
The man, Bryan Keith Dixon, tried to interact with the "John Wick" star, claiming he wishes to have his free will controlled by the actor, which is a whole other level of creepy. Reeves, along with longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant, filed a restraining order against Dixon, who allegedly placed a DNA testing kit on the actor's porch. Also, in 2014, two unrelated women broke into Reeves' home at separate times. One of the women was found asleep in Reeves' library, while the other stripped off her clothes and went for a dip in his pool.
Although, the robbery that claimed Reeves' watches, as well as a firearm, was arguably the most frightening. During the 2023 home invasion and robbery, multiple men in ski masks smashed in a window of Reeves' mansion, and the police were alerted by an alarm system. Reeves, who is reportedly a kind person who doesn't deserve this kind of bad luck, was not home at the time. While the actor was devastated, the story has a happy ending, since he was given back his stolen items. However, only time will tell if Reeves experiences another break-in, since it has happened so frequently in the past.