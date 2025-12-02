Kevin Spacey's Homeless Situation Was Not What It Sounded Like

By Kevin Spacey's own admission, his life hasn't been the same ever since numerous people, including a royal ex who you didn't know passed away, came forward and accused the Oscar-winning actor of sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault. In November 2025, the disgraced star opened up to The Telegraph about his living situation, confirming, "I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home." Spacey also shared that he had put his belongings in a storage facility with the hopes that he would soon be able to move them into a more permanent residence.

While the actor's words gave media outlets the impression that he was homeless, the "Se7en" star later clarified that that wasn't the case. Before diving into a deeper explanation in an Instagram video, posted that very same month, Spacey claimed that he had no interest in correcting the press and had only decided to clarify his remarks to provide some solace to the kind people who had offered him a place to stay. The once-beloved Hollywood icon added, "I feel like it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I'm indeed homeless in the colloquial sense."

Then, the "American Beauty" star asserted that his living situation was no different from the time that he first set foot in Tinseltown, since it was typical for him to live out of hotels when he was filming. While Spacey appreciated the journalist who interviewed him for The Telegraph, he criticized the news outlet itself for creating a clickbait headline by using the word "homeless." While the actor is not technically unhoused, his life is still nothing like it used to be on account of his destroyed reputation.