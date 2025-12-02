Kevin Spacey's Homeless Situation Was Not What It Sounded Like
By Kevin Spacey's own admission, his life hasn't been the same ever since numerous people, including a royal ex who you didn't know passed away, came forward and accused the Oscar-winning actor of sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault. In November 2025, the disgraced star opened up to The Telegraph about his living situation, confirming, "I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home." Spacey also shared that he had put his belongings in a storage facility with the hopes that he would soon be able to move them into a more permanent residence.
While the actor's words gave media outlets the impression that he was homeless, the "Se7en" star later clarified that that wasn't the case. Before diving into a deeper explanation in an Instagram video, posted that very same month, Spacey claimed that he had no interest in correcting the press and had only decided to clarify his remarks to provide some solace to the kind people who had offered him a place to stay. The once-beloved Hollywood icon added, "I feel like it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I'm indeed homeless in the colloquial sense."
Then, the "American Beauty" star asserted that his living situation was no different from the time that he first set foot in Tinseltown, since it was typical for him to live out of hotels when he was filming. While Spacey appreciated the journalist who interviewed him for The Telegraph, he criticized the news outlet itself for creating a clickbait headline by using the word "homeless." While the actor is not technically unhoused, his life is still nothing like it used to be on account of his destroyed reputation.
Kevin Spacey lost his home in 2024
Back in his heyday, Kevin Spacey got role after role and even won an Oscar for being part of a misogynistic '90s movie moment that will make you cringe today. However, after the sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations surfaced in 2017, it naturally became increasingly difficult for him to find work. And Spacey's financial situation worsened as a result. During a July 2024 appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," the disgraced actor teared up as he confessed that he had racked up 6-figure debts in the legal fight to defend himself in court. At the time, Spacey's Baltimore home had entered foreclosure and had to be auctioned off because he couldn't pay his bills. The "Usual Suspects" star also admitted to Morgan that he was unsure if there was a place he could call home after he lost the property. When asked how much he had left in the bank, Spacey replied simply, "None."
Elsewhere, the formerly beloved actor acknowledged that he had previously been "too handsy" with people and more prone to "pushing the boundaries" because he did not understand that his actions were unwelcome. Even so, Spacey has continued to deny the accusations against him. By the time he sat down for a chat with The Telegraph in November 2025, the Oscar winner had picked up a job as a nightclub singer in Cyprus just to make ends meet. However, he had reportedly spoken to some "extremely powerful people" who were determined to put him back on the screen. But considering that he was at the center of one of Netflix's biggest scandals, it's unlikely that he's welcome there.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).