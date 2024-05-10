Royal Exes You Didn't Know Passed Away

Kasia Gallanio was an American who married Qatari royalty. She wed her much-older husband, Qatari prince Sheikh Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, when she was only 19. "I wanted to take care of him," she told Women's World. "I wanted to be there for him, because I think he's lonely. It's lonely at the top."

The relationship broke down, and they wound up splitting in 2007. According to the Daily Mail, the bitter breakup played out in the courts over the following decade and a half, with Gallanio accusing her ex-husband of having molested their daughter. "I hope it's not true however when my daughter says it, I do believe my daughter," she said. "It's a horrible story, something that hit me very hard. It's every mother's nightmare." She detailed the case on Instagram, writing, "Children should NEVER be used as victims or pawns when the parents can't get along."

In 2022, Gallanio lost her custody battle, failing to successfully prove in court that her ex had abused their child. A few weeks later, she turned up dead in a Spanish apartment, apparently having died of an overdose. However, friends told the media that they suspected foul play. "I am 100% sure she did not die of an overdose," her friend Louis Spagnuolo told the Daily Beast. "She did not commit suicide. She would have never left her daughters, and she did not use drugs."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).