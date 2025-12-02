How Jamie Lee Curtis Once Missed Out On Meeting Princess Diana

Jamie Lee Curtis is Hollywood royalty in more ways than one. She grow up in a famous family — the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh — and she one of horror's most iconic "scream queens." But one thing you might not know about Curtis is that she's actually royal-adjacent through her husband, Christopher Guest. Guest holds the title of Baron Haden-Guest, meaning that Curtis is officially Lady Haden-Guest. Once upon a time, however, Curtis very nearly got the chance to meet a beloved royal with an even more prestigious title: Diana, Princess of Wales. Unfortunately, a bathroom break of all things ended up robbing Curtis of the opportunity.

During an appearance on "This Morning" in November 2025, Curtis explained that the missed connection took place during production on the actress' 1997 comedy film "Fierce Creatures." As Curtis recalled, Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were due to pay a visit to the film's set. "But they never showed up; and we were shooting, shooting, shooting; and finally, we took a break," Curtis shared. "And I had to get in a car and drive all the way back to the trailer to use the restroom," she continued, adding, "And while I was in there — knock, knock, knock on the door — 'Princess Diana and the boys are here!' And I was like, 'Okay!' And by the time I got back in a car and got back out to the set, she was walking away." According to Curtis, she declined to try and run after Diana, as she apparently felt that doing so would be unbecoming.