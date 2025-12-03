Tragic Details About Mark Kelly's Wife, Gabby Giffords

Gabby Giffords nearly lost her life in January 2011. While the then-Arizona Representative was having a meeting with her constituents in a supermarket parking lot, in Tucson, a man shot her in the head and then opened fire on the crowd. While Giffords was critically wounded in the shooting, six others were killed, and 13 left injured. In the immediate aftermath of the shocking incident, Daniel Hernandez Jr., a then-20-year-old intern who had only been working for the Democratic politician for five days, tended to her and arguably saved her life. During an appearance on "Today," Hernandez Jr. explained that he simply tapped into the knowledge he had gained from a certified nursing assistant course he took in high school to care for Giffords until the ambulance arrived. Then, the staffer took on a different role and comforted her emotionally on the ride to the hospital too.

According to Vanity Fair, the bullet shattered part of Giffords' skull and may have even claimed her life if it had veered into the right side of her brain. Even so, doctors believed that her severe injuries made for a dire prognosis and placed the politician in a medically-induced coma, providing no certain answer when or if she would ever wake up. In those scary days, Giffords' husband, Mark Kelly, a few of her dearest friends from the government, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat by her bedside. Just six days later, Giffords awoke from the coma and gave her husband a small thumbs-up to let him know she could hear him. In the following months, the former congresswoman endured a grueling road to recovery.